Tshwane vows to clamp down on political EPWP ‘favours’

In a bid to curb corruption and nepotism, the Tshwane metro will disqualify all applications submitted by political parties for the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

The metro was recently made aware that some community members were employed based on party affiliation.

Tshwane EPWP: ‘Priority status’ claims

Community and social development MMC Peggy de Bruin said the EPWP was a national programme that sought to serve all community members – regardless of affiliation.

“We have been made aware of councillors claiming to be representing certain political formations and promising community members ‘priority status’ when completing EPWP application forms.

“The City of Tshwane rejects these claims that are false and misleading,” said De Bruin.

The MMC, however, said that community members who wanted to apply must be South African citizens who are unemployed between the age of 18 and 60 years and can proof they reside in the city.

‘PR stunt’?

Soshanguve resident Joel Mangena told Rekord that this was a great initiative by the metro, but he wondered if it wasn’t a PR stunt.

“The idea is great but how is the metro going to monitor this? Politicians have proven to be untrustworthy before. How are we then going to believe this one?” Mangena asked.

He also hoped it would make a difference, as unemployment was an important issue.

Tshwane EPWP jobs: ‘We remain hopeful’

Ga-Rankuwa resident Steven Thabatha shared Mangena’s sentiment, saying he would believe the metro’s communique when it was implemented.

“We have been promised heaven and earth before. Now they are pledging to switch off the one tap that gives them [politicians] leverage. I am sorry, but this sounds too good to be true.

“We remain hopeful, but time will tell if they can keep their word. We honestly need employment, not that EPWPs are real jobs, but it’s better than nothing,” Thabatha said.

