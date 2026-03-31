Bad news for those who take taxis in SA

Commuters can expect higher transport costs as Santaco confirms taxi operators are adjusting fares after the upcoming fuel price increase.

As fuel prices are set to increase on Wednesday, taxi fares in South Africa are soon to follow.

Commuters across the country are already feeling the strain amid reports of fuel shortages, limits on refuelling volumes, and escalating diesel prices.

Taxi associations and operators are being forced to adjust their fares accordingly.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has confirmed that fares will increase and acknowledged the uncertainty and concerns of commuters who rely on taxis.

It said it was concerned about the panic that is starting to affect daily taxi operations.

No set price increase

While there has been no confirmation of a specific price increase, under existing Santaco protocols, individual taxi associations retain the prerogative to determine fare adjustments in response to operational pressures.

Commuters have been reassured that all fare adjustments will be approached with careful consideration, while recognising the critical role affordable transport plays in daily life and economic participation.

Santaco advises commuters that all changes and increases will be communicated transparently through official notice boards at taxi ranks, inside vehicles, and via verified association communication platforms.

‘We are acting with urgency’

Santaco said it appears that fuel stations are overpricing diesel and taking advantage of the less stringent regulations for diesel compared to petrol.

The president of Santaco, Abnar Tsebe, has called on the government to take action to keep prices affordable for daily commuters.

“We are acting with urgency to stabilise the situation and protect both operators and commuters.”

“We call on the government to immediately provide clear direction on fuel price expectations and to work with us on practical relief measures,” says Tsebe.

Contributing factors

According to Santaco, taxi fare adjustments are not usually made in response to fuel price fluctuations alone, as such fluctuations can be temporary.

However, these increases are considered within a broader, balanced assessment of multiple operational and administrative cost pressures, including vehicle maintenance, financing, licensing, and other expenses that contribute to the final taxi fare.

Santaco says that it is important for all stakeholders to understand that any fare increases currently under consideration are a direct response to the exceptional and immediate pressures already experienced on the ground, including supply constraints and rising costs at some fuel stations.

However, the Department of Minerals and Petroleum Resources said there is no supply shortage.

“Prices are mainly rising because of global oil price shocks caused by international conflict and market volatility, not because fuel is running out locally.”

The department has also confirmed that fuel stocks are sufficient to last until mid‑April.

NOW MORE: Calls grow to cut fuel levies as prices surge