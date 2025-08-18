Santaco denies reports of enforcing limits on private vehicle use [VIDEOS]

Pictures and videos circulated on social media showing taxi drivers allegedly stopping and harassing motorists on the roads.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has denied claims that it allegedly instructed South Africans not to use private vehicles or carry their families, labelling the reports “false and misleading.”

This comes after pictures and videos emerged on social media alleging that Santaco members prevented motorists from having more than one passenger in their cars.

According to the reports, it did not matter if motorists were with their children, family, friends, or colleagues; they would damage, crash or even burn the car in public.

Fake news

Santaco spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala said it had taken note with concern about the posts being circulated on social media platforms.

“We wish to place it on record that Santaco has never issued such a communication and has never imposed any mode of transport on the public. Any individual making such claims is not, and has never been, speaking on behalf of the council.”

Acts condemned

Phala said the council strongly condemns these acts in the strongest terms.

“Like all other paid-for transport services, taxi operations are voluntary and remain a choice available to commuters. For clarity, only law enforcement authorities hold the legal mandate to enforce regulations relating to transport in South Africa.

“We encourage members of the public to report any incidents of harassment or unlawful enforcement directly to law enforcement agencies,” Phala said.

Santaco KZN

Santaco KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) also denounced the “misleading information on private vehicle passenger restriction.”

“Santaco is not a law enforcement agency and does not have authority to impose or enforce regulations on private vehicles or motorists.

“Santaco is a recognised structure, as affirmed by the 2020 National Taxi Lekgotla, mandated to oversee and coordinate affiliated taxi structures. These include mini bus taxis, metered taxis and independent scholar transport operators. Our role is to promote a safe, reliable and regulated public transport service within the framework of the South African constitution and applicable legislation,” it said.

Last week, an e-hailing driver was killed and two others were injured after e-hailing vehicles were attacked by unknown suspects at Maponya Mall in Pimville, Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

