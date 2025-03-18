Uber stresses safety as ‘top priority’ amid concerns over driver profiles for sale [VIDEO]

Uber said it has significantly improved its safety features.

The e-hailing company engaged with the media on Tuesday. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

While Uber South Africa insists that safety is a top priority for both drivers and riders, concerns have surfaced about drivers allegedly selling their profiles.

The e-hailing company engaged with the media on Tuesday, sharing details about features designed to keep both riders and drivers safe when using the platform.

While the hands-on experience behind the scenes of Uber sheds light on the company’s operations, from drivers to riders’ safety, the e-hailing company needs to engage more with journalists when reporters require detailed statements or reports.

Rape threats

The engagement follows alleged rape threats made by one of its drivers to radio personality Anele Mdoda in February.

An Uber spokesperson said: “What has been described is completely unacceptable, and we have zero tolerance for this behaviour.”

Uber said it institutes immediate investigations if it is made aware of any incident on a trip.

“We investigate immediately and take appropriate action in line with our Community Guidelines. We also provide all riders with a range of safety features, including audio recording, RideCheck and an in-app emergency button.”

Watch Uber’s safety measures

Uber engaged with a select few journalists on Tuesday, sharing details about features designed to keep both riders and drivers safe when using the platform. #Uber @Uber_RSA pic.twitter.com/C1Q1rYYsDw — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) March 18, 2025

ALSO READ: Police ‘get involved’ as Uber responds to alleged rape threat against Anele Mdoda

Abduction

During the same month, security camera footage showed how Sarah Scott was almost abducted after she requested an Uber to take her to visit friends.

Shortly before the attempted kidnapping, Scott said it appeared her Uber had arrived , but the car involved in the failed abduction was not the Uber she had requested.

Uber South Africa’s head of communications, Cassie Jaganyi, at the time, said the company was “deeply saddened by this terrible incident” and extended “sincerest sympathies to the victim”.

Renting profiles

During the engagement, there was a discussion about Uber driver renting out their profiles on Facebook Market Place to people who want to pose as fake Uber drivers. The behaviour has subjected people to rape, kidnapping, abduction and theft, among other nefarious activities.

The Uber profile renting is concerning and indicates that it is still rife, as in the case of Scott, as she was nearly abducted.

Jaganyi said they are aware of the Uber profiles for sale.

“It’s something that we are aware of, people trying to sell profiles and accounts. It’s an e-hailing industry issue, it’s not just an Uber problem. But what we can speak to is the processes that we have in place. Ultimately, what that person is doing is selling you a scam.

“They may sell you a profile or for someone who’s desperate for work, and you buy the profile, the minute you try and log in, safety features are going to kick in and kick you out,” Jaganyi said.

Verifying identities

Jaganyi referred to Driver Real-Time ID Check, where drivers verify their identity with selfies to prevent unauthorised access to the Uber platform.

“It’s also sporadic throughout your trip, you don’t know when you’re going to get a check. So, you will get kicked out if you don’t pass,” she said.

Safety features

Jaganyi said Uber has significantly improved its safety features since Susan Dey’s incident, the mother of singer Tamara Dey who endured kidnapping, assault and rape after getting into a vehicle she believed to be her Uber on 6 July 2016.

Dey chose to go public with her ordeal in the hope of warning potential victims.

Elias Mankgane‚ Daniel Maswikaneng (former Uber driver)‚ Treasure Bonga, and Themba Mkhwanazi have pleaded not guilty to a number of counts, including rape‚ robbery‚ kidnapping, and assault.

The men are accused of using the Uber app to kidnap‚ rape, and rob multiple women for months in 2016.

“We have significantly upgraded our safety features since then so that it doesn’t happen to the next rider,” Jaganyi said,

Emergency response app

During the engagement, Uber also gave journalists a tour of AURA, a local on-demand smart emergency response app. It’s designed to beef up security for riders and drivers of the e-taxi service.

AURA is a security and medical response marketplace that gathers and centralises data from private security companies, dispatching the closest response vehicle to its active users.

Uber said safety is a top priority. “We’re constantly innovating to make every trip safer, smoother, and more reliable for both riders and drivers,” is said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: How to stay safe when using ride-hailing apps