Will you be able to get a taxi on June 30?

Police urge taxi operators not to be part of potentially violent marches.

South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) President Abnar Tsebe says taxi drivers and other members of the minibus industry will not take part in the anti-immigration protest set for 30 June 2026.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Puleng Dimpane, the acting national commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), has urged the broader taxi industry to become active ambassadors for peace and to ensure there is no violence in the name of the taxi industry.

‘Business as usual’

Speaking at a briefing on Wednesday, Tsebe assured the public that minibus operations would continue as usual, regardless of tensions involving undocumented foreigners.

“There was a push back from our drivers to say they are not part of this. Our members and our drivers want to work.

“So, we are officially saying it’s business as usual,” he emphasised

He added that collaboration with Saps would be vital to ensure the smooth running of transportation services on the day.

No violence

During the briefing, Dimpane reiterated that the taxi industry is the backbone of public transport in South Africa.

“It is for this reason that we are appealing to every taxi association, every taxi owner, every operator and every driver across the country to ensure that 30 June remains business as usual.”

Appeal to the taxi industry

Dimpane has requested that Santaco leadership stand with law enforcement and ensure it does not become part of any attempts to destabilise the country, disrupt economic activity, or intimidate communities.

“We appeal to them to reject any calls to block roads, intimidate commuters or disrupt public life,” she added.

“Most importantly, we appeal to them to not allow criminal elements to misuse the taxi industry for unlawful purposes.”

Dimpane said that Saps has asked Santaco to keep transporting passengers and to keep routes open.

“Our economy must continue to function, our people must continue to go to work,” she explained.

Impact

Lieutenant Dimpane warned that the consequences of instability are felt most by ordinary South Africans.

“We have seen this before: when roads are blocked, workers cannot get to work. When transport is disrupted, learners cannot get to school.

“Innocent people suffer when violence erupts.”

Preparation

She also reassured South Africans that law enforcement agencies remain fully prepared.

“We remind members of the public that the South African Police Service, together with our law enforcement partners, will be deployed throughout the country to ensure that public safety is maintained.”

“Any attempts to block roads, intimidate commuters, damage infrastructure, disrupt public transport networks or engage in violence will be dealt with swiftly and decisively.”