JUST IN: Cat Matlala pleads guilty over Saps-Medicare24 tender

R50 million was paid out to Matlala before the tender was cancelled last year.

Tenderpreneur Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala has pleaded guilty to corruption, fraud, and money laundering charges after reaching a plea deal with the state.

Matlala appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday, 25 June 2026, following the separation of his trial a day earlier.

This relates to a R228 million contract awarded to his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District.

Reports previously indicated discussions between Matlala’s legal team and the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) regarding a potential plea deal.

Cat Matlala pleads guilty

On Thursday, Idac senior investigator Suneel Bellochun said that the agreement was reached on 22 June, with Matlala pleading guilty to all charges.

Matlala also confirmed the arrangement and is expected to be sentenced as outlined in the plea deal.

The businessman was among 17 accused facing charges relating to a controversial R360 million health services tender with the South African Police Service (Saps).

The case also involved suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Investigations found the tender to be irregular, with at least R50 million being paid out before it was ultimately cancelled in May 2025.

Saps-Medicare24 tender

According to the state, Medicare24 Holdings managing director James George Murray and Captain Brian Cartwright are accused of assisting Matlala in preparing the bid submission for the R360 million tender.

Cartwright is alleged to have played a role in drafting bid evaluation committee (BEC) minutes and submitting documents to the bid adjudication committee (BAC).

Investigators also allege that members of the BEC – including nine police officers among the accused – failed to identify or raise concerns during the evaluation process.

Senior procurement officer Tumisho Nehemiah Maleka is accused of not properly scrutinising the submission before recommending it to the BAC for approval.

Further allegations involve Matlala’s alleged girlfriend, Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, who is accused of helping implement the contract by facilitating purchase orders.

Matjeng, who works in Saps’ forensic services division, is alleged to have received three payments of R300 000 in bribes between January and March 2025.

The authorities also claim that funds were laundered through financial movements involving Matlala, Medicare24, and Luxo Africa Brand Investments.