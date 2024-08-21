News

By Carien Grobler

21 Aug 2024

SAPS evacuates over 2,500 trainees after gas pipeline explosion

Masemola says the evacuation is a necessary precaution.

Evacution follows gas explosion

A gas pipeline exploded at a nearby business site adjacent to the SAPS Training Academy IN Tshwane. Picture: Screengrab

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, has ordered the evacuation of over 2,500 police trainees.

This follows a gas pipeline explosion at a nearby business site adjacent to the SAPS Training Academy in Tshwane.

This decision to evacuate the trainees, SAPS trainers, and members from various specialised units, including the Natjoints Coordination Centre (NCC), was made after consulting with experts.

Specialists are on-site to manage the fire at the nearby business, according to SAPS.

Evacuation: Precaution and safety remain top priority

The training academy remains unaffected; the evacuation is a precaution by management.

A venue operational centre, led by the Deputy National Commissioner for Police, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, has been established to manage the situation with input from multiple experts.

Masemola stressed that ensuring the safety of police trainees is crucial, and the evacuation is a necessary precaution.

Masemola assured the public that police trainees and academy staff were safe.

