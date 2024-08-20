Portfolio committee on police demands update on probe into police ties with gangs

Ian Cameron said police found to have worked with gangs must be prosecuted.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on police has sent a letter to the national police commissioner requesting an update on the internal investigation into Western Cape police and gang members being in cahoots.

This comes after the judgment by Western Cape High Court judge Daniel Thulare, on 17 October 2022, which raised serious concerns about the possible infiltration of the South African Police Service (Saps) by gangs in the Western Cape.

‘Senior police management has been penetrated’

“The evidence suggests that the senior management… has been penetrated to the extent that the 28 gang has access to the table where the provincial commissioner of the Saps in the Western Cape sits with his senior managers and leads them in the study of crime, develops crime prevention, and decides on tactics and approaches to the safety and security of the inhabitants of the Western Cape,” Thulare said, handing down the judgment.

According to portfolio committee on police chairperson Ian Cameron, the internal investigation must be completed and police found to have worked with gangs must be prosecuted. He said violence in the Cape Flats will not be reduced without this.

Cameron also raised concerns over the ongoing gang violence in the Cape Flats, where this weekend alone saw a number of incidents of murder and attempted murder.

“It is simply unacceptable and unfair for the people of the Cape Flats that they continue to be subjected to lethargic, haphazard approaches currently followed by the Saps in the area,” Cameron said.

“The finalisation of that investigation will assist to root out rogue elements within the Saps and give the people hope that operations to deal effectively with gang violence are being implemented.”

The chairperson highlighted that there isn’t a single solution to the violence, but added that the police are seemingly operating without an intelligence-led strategy and minimal proactive and deterrence operations in the area, which has led to an environment that is conducive to criminal activity.

“The Thulare judgment that highlighted the possible infiltration of the Saps by gangs in the Western Cape has not been responded to adequately by Saps management, and this directly impacts the morale of the ethical police officers in the area. Furthermore, the lack of intelligence operatives undermines the work of the Saps in the area,” Cameron said.

