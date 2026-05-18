Social media blamed for rise in dangerous speeding culture in SA

Reckless driving motivated by need for likes, popularity.

South Africans’ fatal attraction to speed is being accelerated by social media, which has made “delinquent behaviour” more popular because it is driven by “the need for likes and popularity,” says a criminal law expert.

Cornelia van Graan was commenting on a social media content creator who posted videos of himself speeding and driving recklessly in Kruger National Park.

She said becoming a “social influencer” was a “legitimate career choice”, and popular videos could generate a sizeable income. Even those who do not have formal social media channels frequently post videos of themselves travelling at speeds exceeding 200km/h. A few comments on the videos were disapproved.

High speed cannot be condoned

Van Graan added that this conduct cannot be condoned and must be prosecuted, as deterrence is one of the purposes of punishment.

Her comments also came as friends and family gathered at the AGS Herlewingsentrum in Pretoria to pay their last respects to Phillip Bezuidenhout, 25, who tragically died as a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in an accident during an illegal street race in Pretoria on 3 May.

Bezuidenhout’s mother said her son did not like speed or fast cars and could not say whether it was his first time at a Steve Biko Road illegal-racing event.

“If anything should come from his death, it should be illegal street racing stops,” the grieving mother said. It is estimated 40% of the more than 21 000 deaths annually on South African roads are related to speed.

Need for speed

Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) CEO Bobby Ramagwede said those with an adrenaline “need for speed” should find a racetrack to satisfy their thrills.

“Historically, we are known for bringing elite motor sporting events such as the F1 to SA. “The last one was in 1993, and behind that banner of motorsport, we would encourage anyone who wants to participate in some sort of drag racing or other motorsport activity at a track.”

Ramagwede said tracks like Killarney in Cape Town had drag nights along the main straight. “The track or road is built for that purpose, and it is done under controlled environments. When it comes to speedsters and hooligans in national parks, we don’t condone that kind of behaviour.”

Rules are there for a reason

Ramagwede added that roads were built for a purpose and came with rules and regulations that were in place, not only for orderliness but for people’s protection as well. “When we start letting people use roads as sporting arenas, we forget the purpose of the road.”

Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) operations chief executive Martlé Keyter appealed to the public to stop supporting illegal street racing by showing up as spectators.

“Steve Biko Road in Pretoria has been notorious for illegal street races on Sunday nights for decades, yet it continues to happen despite weekly attempts by law enforcement authorities to patrol the road.

“It is time those supporting this deadly game with potentially fatal consequences are called out. No sentence opposed by the courts will be equivalent to the lives lost,” she said.

Rules rarely obeyed

University of Limpopo criminology and criminal justice head of department Prof Witness Maluleka said road rules are rarely obeyed in South Africa, adding that this can be generalised to the wider driver population.

DA Tshwane spokesperson on community safety Ally Makhafula has called on the Tshwane Metro Police Department to act against the illegal street racing “It is illegal and dangerous in nature and poses threats to the lives and safety of innocent residents and motorists. If it continues unabated, more lives will be lost,” he said.

Makhafula added the specific street racing has been reported many times to the TMPD.

Political elite among victims

At least 12 prominent government ministers, deputy ministers and provincial MECs have died in car crashes on the country’s roads since 2008.

This included Cabinet figures such as Bavelile Hlongwa (2019), then deputy minister of mineral resources and energy; Collins Chabane (2015), then public service and administration minister; and Molefi Sefularo (2010), then deputy health minister.

In Chabane’s crash, reconstruction specialists and police investigators estimated that his Volkswagen Touareg was travelling at close to 200km/h in a 120km/h zone when it slammed into a truck doing an illegal U-turn on the N1.

The impact was so severe that there were no brake marks, and the driver was flung from the vehicle.