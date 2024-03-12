Sassa grant: When, how much and does one need to reapply for April increase?

Sassa released its payment schedule for the rest of the year, with April marking 2024's first - and in some cases, only - grant increase.

Sassa has released the payment dates for the rest of 2024. Photos: iStock and Sassa.co.za

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced the respective South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant increases for 2024 in his Budget Speech with this year’s “first” increase kicking in as from April.

The good news for Sassa grant increases in April 2024 is that the National Treasury has adjusted them to meet annual inflation.

Old-age beneficiaries between the age of 60 and 74 will receive R2 180 from April and those above 75 years of age, R2 200.

What to know about Sassa grant increases

Not all grant beneficiaries, however, will benefit from this year’s second increase which will be implemented from 1 October. Take a look:

The old-age grant, disability grant, war veterans grant and the care dependency grant will have an increase of R90 in April and then R10 in October.

will have an increase of R90 in April and then R10 in October. The child support grant will only have one increase of R20 in April.

will only have one increase of R20 in April. The foster care grant will only have one increase of R50 in April.

Sassa SRD grant

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa expressing his pride in the “pro-poor policies” of the African National Congress (ANC), the finance minister unfortunately did not announce any increase for the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant which still stands at R350 per month.

Older Persons Grant: Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Wednesday, 3 April 2024 Disability Grants: Thursday, 4 April 2024

Thursday, 4 April 2024 Children’s Grants: Friday, 5 April 2024

Do pensioners need to reapply to receive April increase?

If you have been wondering whether you need to reapply for the Sassa old-age grants in April to be compliant to receive the increase, the answer is, thankfully, “No”.

If you are already receiving a Sassa stipend, you need not reapply.

As a matter of fact, if you’re over 60 years of age and comply with all the necessary criteria to qualify for a government pension you don’t ever have to reapply.

However, to ensure you still qualify for government aid, your grant may occasionally be reviewed. You will be notified three months in advance of the date when the review will take place.

Similarly, if you do not claim for three consecutive months it will be cancelled.

The latter is the only reasonable scenario when you may have to reapply for Sassa old-age grants.

Contact the Sassa Toll-Free Call Centre on 0800 60 10 11 ;

; Contact the Sassa head office on 012 400 2322 ; or

; or E-mail Sassa head office at: Grantsenquiries@sassa.gov.za

Sassa has released the payment dates for the rest of the year. They are as follow:

May

Older Persons Grants: Friday, 3 May

Friday, 3 May Disability Grants: Monday, 6 May

Monday, 6 May Children’s Grants: Tuesday, 7 May

June

Older Persons Grants: Tuesday, 4 June

Tuesday, 4 June Disability Grants: Wednesday, 5 June

Wednesday, 5 June Children’s Grants: Thursday 6 June

July

Older Persons Grants: Tuesday, 2 July

Tuesday, 2 July Disability Grants: Wednesday, 3 July

Wednesday, 3 July Children’s Grants: Thursday, 4 July

August

Older Persons Grants: Friday, 2 August

Friday, 2 August Disability Grants: Monday, 5 August

Monday, 5 August Children’s Grants: Tuesday, 6 August

September

Older Persons Grants: Tuesday, 3 September

Tuesday, 3 September Disability Grants: Wednesday, 4 September

Wednesday, 4 September Children’s Grants: Thursday, 5 September

October

Older Persons Grants: Wednesday, 2 October

Wednesday, 2 October Disability Grants: Thursday, 3 October

Thursday, 3 October Children’s Grants: Friday, 4 October

November

Older Persons Grants: Tuesday, 5 November

Tuesday, 5 November Disability Grants: Wednesday, 6 November

Wednesday, 6 November Children’s Grants: Thursday, 7 November

December