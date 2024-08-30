Sassa urges public to stop sharing fake Grant-in-Aid messages, warns of scam

The agency says forms, text messages and voice notes circulating online are fake and urged people not to fall prey to the scam.

SASSA has been inundated with fake messages circulating on social media about medical referral forms for the Grant-in-Aid social grant.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) on Friday issued another warning to the public about a fraudulent scheme circulating on social media.

This time, the scam claims that individuals can apply for the Grant-in-Aid social grant by filling in medical referral forms.

“Please be aware that these text messages and voice notes are fake and misleading. The agency is urging the public to refrain from circulating this misinformation as it causes unnecessary confusion,” the agency said on a social media X post.

Public urged to not fall victim to grant scams

The agency clarified that the forms, text messages and voice notes circulating online are fake and urged people not to fall prey to the scam.

Using medical referral application forms to collect information is one of the many tactics used by scammers to lure victims into divulging personal details, which can lead to identity theft and financial fraud.

It is essential to remain vigilant and verify information through official channels before sharing personal details.

Sassa has on many occasions ascertained the public it will never request personal information or payment via social media or text messages.

The public is advised to be cautious and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

The agency’s official communication channels are available on its website and social media platforms.

The public is advised to be cautious and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. It is important to note that if something seems off or too good to be true, it probably is.

Criminals and scammers try their luck on citizens every other month. These scams come in the form of incentives, grocery vouchers, payment increases and so much more.

Tips on how to identify Sassa scams:

Be cautious of unsolicited calls or messages: Sassa will never contact you out of the blue to ask for personal information or payment. Verify the caller’s identity: If someone claims to be from Sassa, ask for their name, surname, and employee number. Then, contact Sassa directly to confirm their identity. Watch out for spelling and grammar mistakes: Official Sassa communication is professional and free of errors. Be wary of urgent or threatening messages: Scammers often try to create a sense of urgency to panic you into divulging personal information. Never share personal information: Sassa will never ask for your PIN, password, or bank account details via phone, email, or text. Be cautious of fake websites or social media pages: Scammers may create fake Sassa websites or social media pages to steal your information. Keep your PIN and password confidential: Don’t share your Sassa card PIN or password with anyone. Monitor your account activity: Regularly check your Sassa account transactions to detect any suspicious activity. Report suspicious activity: If you suspect a scam, contact Sassa’s fraud hotline or your local police station immediately. Stay informed: Visit the official Sassa website or social media pages for accurate information and updates.

It’s always better to be safe than sorry! If in doubt, contact Sassa directly to verify the authenticity of any communication.