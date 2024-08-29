Sassa grant: When to collect your money in September and SRD biometric identification

Sassa has released the payment dates for September 2024. Here’s when beneficiaries can collect their social grants.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed the payment dates for its various grants for September 2024.

The agency distributes permanent social grants to more than 18 million people in the country every month.

Older Persons Grant: Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Tuesday, 3 September 2024 Disability Grants: Wednesday, 5 August 2024

Wednesday, 5 August 2024 Children’s Grants: Thursday, 6 August 2024

How much Is Sassa grants in September 2024?

Old Age Grant (Below 75 years old) – R2,180

Old Age Grant (Above 75 years old) – R2,200

War Veterans Grant – R2,200

Disability Grant – R2,180

Foster Child Grant – R1,180

Care Dependency Grant – R2,180

Child Support Grant – R530

Child Support Grant Top-Up – R250 (plus the value of Child Support Grant)

Grant-in-Aid – R530

The Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant increased from R350 to R370 in April 2024.

Managed by Sassa, the Department of Social Development‘s SRD grant is in its fourth cycle in 2024, assisting about 10 million eligible South Africans, refugees and asylum seekers since May 2020.

Sassa has not yet confirmed SRD grant payments for September 2024. However, Sassa normally pays SRD grants during the final week of the month.

The agency encourages beneficiaries to check their Sassa status on the SRD website during the designated payment week to determine when their Sassa grant payment will be deposited into their bank accounts.

Funds usually take two to three working days to reflect in beneficiaries’ bank accounts after the payment has been processed.

SRD biometric identification

Sassa has introduced a biometric verification system for beneficiaries to counter fraud.

New SRD grant applicants now have to complete biometric verification as a mandatory step before they are approved for the grant.

If you’re already a beneficiary of any Sassa grant, you don’t have to do anything unless you experience problems with your grant application.

For detailed information about the biometric verification process, you can contact Sassa’s Toll-Free Call Centre on 0800 60 10 11 or send a WhatsApp to 082-046-8553.

Where to collect your Sassa permanent grant

Sassa national spokesperson Moabi Pitsi has previously urged grant beneficiaries to navigate the closure of cash payment points (CPPs) at Post Office branches by making use of the following alternative ways to get their grant payments.

Bank Account

Permanent grant beneficiaries have the option of having their grants paid directly into their bank account. This is a convenient payment method as you can access your money at any time after Sassa makes the payment.

Retail outlets

Sassa grants are paid to selected stores around the country. Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer stores, Usave stores, OK and Checkers all distribute social grants.

Mobile cash pay points

There are also mobile cash pay points where you can collect your money. However, this is not a flexible payment option and you may only collect your grant payment for a few hours every month.

Sassa queries and complaints