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Sassa October 2026 grants: All the payment dates you need to know

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By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

21 September 2026

02:35 pm

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Sassa said it had introduced Wi-Fi connectivity at its offices to assist beneficiaries who have smartphones.

Sassa social grants payday for October

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The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will begin distributing October 2026 social grants early during the first week of the month.

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up, and Grant-in-Aid.

October 2026 payment dates

Grant beneficiaries are advised that payments will be made on the following dates:

  • Older Persons Grant – Friday, 2 October 2026
  • Disability Grant – Monday, 5 October 2026
  • Children’s grants – Tuesday, 6 October 2026

Sassa grant amounts:

  • Old Age Grant (60-74 years) and Disability Grant – R2 400
  • Old Age Grant (75 years and older) – R2 400
  • War Veterans Grant – R2 420
  • Care Dependency Grant – R2 400
  • Child Support Grant – R580
  • Foster Care Grant – R1 290
  • Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant – R370

Sassa takes grant services online with WhatsApp and kiosks

The agency is expanding its digital services to include online applications, WhatsApp support, electronic verification and self-service kiosks, as the agency seeks to reduce queues and make it easier for beneficiaries to access social grant services.

Sassa chief executive Themba Matlou outlined the agency’s modernisation programme, saying the changes aimed to make services more accessible to people who live far from Sassa offices.

Free Wi-Fi at Sassa offices

Sassa said it had introduced Wi-Fi connectivity at its offices to assist beneficiaries who have smartphones but limited access to internet services.

“Through this initiative, beneficiaries can access online applications, the Sassa WhatsApp platform and other digital support services while visiting our offices,” it said.

The agency is also developing a Sassa mobile application, which it expects to launch during the third quarter of the current financial year.

The push towards digital services comes as Sassa administers social grants to approximately 19 million permanent beneficiaries every month.

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Matlou said the agency wanted to build a modern Sassa that provides services that are “accessible, secure and citizen-centred”.

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SASSA SRD grant social grants South African Social Security Agency (SASSA)
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