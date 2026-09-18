Sassa takes grant services online with WhatsApp, kiosks and Wi-Fi

Sassa said beneficiaries should also ensure the agency has their correct cellphone numbers so they can receive important notifications

Sassa is expanding its digital services to include online applications, WhatsApp support, electronic verification and self-service kiosks, as the agency seeks to reduce queues and make it easier for beneficiaries to access social grant services.

The agency also introduced free Wi-Fi at its offices to help beneficiaries with smartphones but limited internet access use its digital platforms.

Sassa chief executive Themba Matlou outlined the agency’s modernisation programme during a media engagement in the Eastern Cape on Thursday, saying the changes aimed to make services more accessible to people who live far from Sassa offices.

More services online

The agency’s modernisation programme includes improvements to online application processes and electronic verification systems, as well as integrating information systems with other government institutions.

Sassa said the changes would reduce the need for beneficiaries to repeatedly visit local offices while helping the agency detect fraud, process applications more efficiently and improve accuracy.

Its online platform allows beneficiaries to submit new applications, change payment details and complete e-Life Certification.

Sassa has also introduced WhatsApp channels for Social Relief of Distress (SRD) and social grant enquiries, as well as a separate channel for beneficiaries to check their review statuses.

“These interventions enable beneficiaries to submit enquiries and receive assistance both before and after submitting applications, without the need to visit a Sassa office in person,” the agency said.

The agency is also rolling out self-service kiosks at its offices, with more advanced kiosks planned for strategic locations across the country by the 2027/28 financial year.

Free Wi-Fi at Sassa offices

Sassa said it had introduced Wi-Fi connectivity at its offices to assist beneficiaries who have smartphones but limited access to internet services.

“Through this initiative, beneficiaries can access online applications, the Sassa WhatsApp platform, and other digital support services while visiting our offices,” it said.

The agency is also developing a Sassa mobile application, which it expects to launch during the third quarter of the current financial year.

The push towards digital services comes as Sassa administers social grants to approximately 19 million permanent beneficiaries every month.

Matlou said the agency wanted to build a modern Sassa that provides services that are “accessible, secure and citizen-centred”.

Digital services will not replace human support

Sassa acknowledged that digital transformation could create challenges for beneficiaries who struggle with internet access, connectivity or digital literacy.

“Digital transformation will not replace human support. Rather, it will complement and strengthen existing service channels while ensuring that no vulnerable citizen is left behind,” the agency said.

It said face-to-face support would remain available for beneficiaries who require in-person assistance.

The agency is also encouraging beneficiaries in the Eastern Cape to use alternative methods of accessing services instead of travelling to Sassa offices.

“We particularly want to appeal to beneficiaries in the Eastern Cape to explore the use of alternative methods to access the Sassa services without going to the office,” it said.

Sassa said beneficiaries should also ensure the agency has their correct cellphone numbers so they can receive important notifications.

The agency said its broader goal was to reduce the amount of time beneficiaries spend in queues while improving service delivery and protecting the social grant system through stronger verification and fraud-prevention measures.