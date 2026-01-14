Scandal-tainted former mayor quietly lands government role

A scandal-hit former mayor accused of citizenship fraud has reportedly secured a post in the Free State human settlements department.

A former ANC mayor who resigned with immediate effect in the wake of a scandal surrounding her citizenship has allegedly resurfaced as an employee of the Free State human settlement department.

Nthateng Maoke stepped down as the mayor of Setsoto municipality in 2019, after home affairs claimed she was a Lesotho national and had fraudulently obtained her South African citizenship.

The allegations were apparently contained in an anonymous tip from a whistle-blower that she was a Lesotho national and was assisted by a senior home affairs official to illegally obtain citizenship.

Former mayor’s alleged appointment sparks controversy

She stepped down as mayor, the position she held since 2016, but retained her position as an ordinary councillor.

Maoke also continued to draw a salary after legally challenging the department regarding her citizenship status, but was ultimately removed due to pressure from home affairs.

Sources in the provincial department claim Maoke, who could not be reached for comment, started working for the human settlements department in May last year.

A department official said it was baffling that, in 2020, home affairs was adamant the former mayor was an illegal immigrant from Lesotho and must be deported, but now have seemingly made an about-turn.

“In fact, home affairs wrote to the Setsoto council to remove her as an councillor, but now we are told she has been found to be a South African citizen. The position she occupies now was not even advertised,” the official said.

Responding to questions in a portfolio committee on home affairs meeting in October last year, minister Leon Schreiber confirmed his office was looking into the identity fraud against Maoke.

Schreiber’s office looking into identity fraud

He said a verification process was underway and asked for concrete evidence to be presented.

A source close to the case said if verification was underway in October, it means she had not been cleared at the time of the former mayor “taking up the position” in the department.

“Upon her resignation as the mayor, home affairs dispatched their officers to deport her… but this was thwarted when her legal representative rushed to court. The matter then died down, there was nothing, until she mysteriously resurfaced at the department.”

