SABC journalists accused of shielding mayor as corruption claims mount

A complaint alleges two senior SABC journalists blocked reporting on Ekurhuleni corruption in exchange for tender benefits.

Two senior SABC political journalists have been accused of colluding with Ekurhuleni metro mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza and senior municipal officials to scupper reporting on alleged corruption, nepotism and tender irregularities in the metro.

The explosive allegations are contained in a formal complaint addressed to SABC board chair Khatutshelo Ramukumba on Tuesday – and copied Presidency – the department of communications and the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef).

According to the complaint, the journalists, who report directly to SABC political editor Mzwandile Mbeje, are allegedly leveraging their newsroom influence to shield Xhakaza from scrutiny in exchange for municipal communications tenders.

Complaint accuses SABC journalists of helping conceal corruption

The letter, signed off as from “Concerned Civic Organisations and Workers of Ekurhuleni, Ekurhuleni Business Chamber, City of Ekurhuleni disgruntled workers living in fear” alleges that the duo’s companies were strategically positioned within the metro’s communications structure, effectively trading coverage for business advantage.

The complaint describes this as a “coordinated relationship” that has actively blocked exposure of malpractice, allowing “corruption, nepotism, maladministration and procurement abuses” to go unreported.

Internal sources have since warned that whistle-blowers and officials who attempted to expose wrongdoing have been purged or intimidated through manipulated HR processes.

The complaint references the assassination of Mpho Mafole, the metro’s group divisional head for corporate and forensic audits, who was murdered in June shortly after uncovering irregularities in the R1.8 billion chemical toilet tenders.

It also cites remarks by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who warned that journalists were being paid to suppress reporting on corruption, a claim which Sanef rejected at the time.

Mkhwanazi alleges journalists paid to suppress reporting on corruption

“Ekurhuleni functions as a criminal and drug syndicate hub,” the letter stated, alleging that some officials, journalists and even law enforcement members were complicit in a climate of fear and concealment.

The complainants called for an urgent independent inquiry into the conduct of the implicated journalists, a full review of editorial decisions on Ekurhuleni over the past 24 months and an investigation into any financial ties between the journalists and the city’s communications apparatus.

They stressed the formal complaint was not an attack on the state broadcaster but a call to protect its editorial independence.

The complaint also urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene to halt infiltration by alleged “mafias” and protect whistle-blowers and honest journalists.

Sanef chair Sbu Ngalwa said “The complaint is directed at the SABC and about the SABC. Sanef is mentioned in passing”, adding the SABC was best to respond.

SABC takes matters seriously

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Ngubane said the corporation takes such matters seriously.

“The SABC is committed to ensuring any concerns raised are considered thoroughly, fairly and with due regard for our editorial integrity and safety of all involved.”

