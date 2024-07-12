SCOPA: ‘I will not do any favours for politicians in the GNU’ says Zibi

A former journalist has been appointed as the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The new chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), Songezo Zibi, said he will not be doing any favours for the government of national unity (GNU).

Opposition parties such as the EFF said they were concerned about Zibi’s appointment to the chairpersonship of Scopa because his party Rise Mzansi was part of the GNU.

But Zibi said South Africans should be assured that he would hold those in power accountable despite his affiliation to the GNU.

No fear no favour

“I also know that there are concerns because we are part of the GNU, we are going to do favours for political parties in the GNU not at all,” he said.

Zibi said he was determined to take up his new role with honour and dedication.

“First of all, the chairperson of Scopa is not a dictator he cannot shut everyone out. There are very strong MPs in the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, they will not be bullied by me or anyone so it is very important to also respect the people that sit on Scopa and in any case Rise Mzansi is not part of Cabinet so we are not privy to Cabinet decisions,” Zibi said.

He said he would ensure that Scopa comes up with effective ways of protecting public funds, this includes establishing ways of working with the auditor-general, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and various ministers to ensure that the public purse is protected.

“I think the best way of protecting the public purse is to make sure that maladministration and corruption do not happen,” he said.

The Scopa position was previously occupied by Mkhuleko Hlenga from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). Before Hlengwa, Themba Godi from the African People’s Convention (APC) occupied the position. He has been lauded as the best Scopa chairperson since the first administration.

The Scopa position is Zibi’s first major position in parliament. He has a background in media being a former editor and communicator.