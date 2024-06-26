‘No crisis in GNU talks’ – IFP’s Hlengwa

IFP's Mkhuleko Hlengwa assures the public that GNU formation is on track despite recent controversy over DA's Cabinet position demands.

The formation of the government of national unity (GNU) is still on track, according to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

He was commenting on the recent controversy in which a leaked DA letter quoted the party’s federal chair, Helen Zille, as stating the party wanted 11 Cabinet posts, including those of deputy ministers, and other important positions.

The letter created the impression that things were not going well behind closed doors at the GNU negotiations.

Mbalula lambasts parties for deciding positions they wanted

In reaction, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula lambasted all parties that comprised the GNU for allegedly deciding which positions they wanted.

He said the duty of allocating Cabinet positions lay with President Cyril Ramaphosa, the leader of the GNU.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Hlengwa, whose party is playing the role of a peacemaker within the DA-ANC coalition, said everything was still under control.

“There is no crisis within the GNU formation negotiations,” he said. “In the letter people are talking about, the DA stated its demands. I don’t see anything wrong when some people at the negotiation table say what they are expecting to get.

“Things that are happening during the negotiation don’t mean there are troubles within the formation of the new government,” said Hlengwa.

DA-ANC pact on shaky ground

This is the second time the DA-ANC pact seemed to be on shaky ground. Zille and Mbalula last week had a public spat after she said the ANC should consult the DA before allowing other parties to join the GNU.

She said since the IFP and the DA were founding members of the new government, they had the right to have a say when it came to recruiting new members.

An independent analyst, Goodenough Mashego, agreed with Hlengwa that the GNU was still intact and on track.

“The GNU is not in crisis,” he said. “But the ANC must understand what the GNU is.

“It will be in crisis if the ANC believes it can do what it wants without considering that there are other parties as well.

“Unfortunately, it seems like that is what is going to happen, or is already happening.

“If the GNU does not work, it will be because the ANC fails to understand it has reduced powers, limiting them to do the kind of lobbying they used to do in the past,” he said.

ANC only party to save or kill the GNU

The ANC was the only party that could save or kill the GNU, he added. It was in their hands to do the right thing, Mashego said.

“They must stop acting like they are the only party in the GNU.

“The DA is worried it has not received any payment from the coalition, while the ANC is trapped between a hard place and a rock because if they do not give the DA what they want, and they decide to pull out, the IFP will lose KwaZulu-Natal, while the ANC will lose Gauteng.

“Ramaphosa must find a way of giving the DA what it wants.

“Honestly, the ANC is the party that is likely to lose the most.

“They must not try to dictate to the DA right now because the DA has all the cards.”

Mashego said Ramaphosa must continue to negotiate with all the parties until they reach a conclusion that would benefit everyone.