Scottish rugby player dies during tandem paragliding collision in Cape Town

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

Scottish Union rugby player Greig Oliver died in Cape Town during a paragliding accident following a collision with another paragliding pair.

The former international rugby player and coach was tandem paragliding in Cape Town’s Seapoint Promenade on Monday afternoon.

In the air collision

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said one tandem paragliding pair had managed to land safely, and both were uninjured.

“A second tandem paraglider reportedly deployed a reserve parachute and is believed to have landed in the surf approximately 200 to 300 meters off-shore of Sea Point Promenade,” said the NSRI.

Several rescue teams from NSRI, South African Police Services, emergency medical services, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement, and Netcare 911 ambulance services were on scene.

“On arrival, the adult male pilot of the tandem paraglider (that had reportedly deployed the reserve parachute) was safely on the shore and treated for minor injuries. The tandem passenger, a 58-year-old Irish man, was on the rocks in the water off-shore of the Sea Point Promenade.”

NSRI rescue swimmers and paramedics reached the man, and he was freed from paragliding gear and moved onto rocks, where CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) efforts commenced.

“Despite extensive CPR efforts, he was sadly declared deceased by paramedics,” confirmed the sea rescue body.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

Tributes for Oliver

According to Irish media house RTE, the 58-year-old had travelled to South Africa with his family to support his son Jack, a member of the Ireland squad in action at the ongoing World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

Oliver served as assistant coach of the Ireland U20 team from 2011 to 2014. He earned three caps for Scotland and featured in the 1987 and 1991 World Cups.

Irish Rugby Football Union chief executive Kevin Potts said: “On behalf of the Irish rugby community, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the Oliver family at this extremely sad time.

“Greig was a hugely popular staff member and played a key role in developing many young players during his time at Munster Rugby.

“Today’s news is an unspeakable tragedy, and our thoughts are with Greig’s wife Fiona, children Jack and Ciara, and his many friends, family and colleagues.”

