Did Chiefs jump the gun by announcing Alexander’s exit?

Kaizer Chiefs and midfielder Cole Alexander are yet to agree on a settlement despite the club having announced his departure ahead of the new season.



The experienced midfielder still had one more season left on his contract but he is deemed surplus to requirements at Naturena.



A source close to the player revealed to Phakaaathi that Alexander who is not short of admirers still hasn’t reached an agreement with Chiefs to leave the club.



“I don’t know why they announced his departure before speaking to his management,” said the source.

“If Cole wants, he can stay at the club for a year and get his salary but at his age of 33, he needs to be playing.

“Stellenbosch have also enquired about him but SuperSport United would be ideal because he played well under Gavin Hunt but the other problem is that he would have to take a paycut when he leaves Chiefs.”