Search for at least 12 missing beachgoers ongoing, says NSRI

By Faizel Patel

4 January 2026

The NSRI has urged beachgoers to exercise caution during the full moon spring tide.

The NSRI said they will continue with the search for missing swimmers.

At least twelve beachgoers who were washed out to sea at several beaches have not yet been found.

Search efforts continued at first light on Saturday for the swimmers in the mass drowning incident off several beaches.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the search will continue on Sunday.

Lambinon told The Citizen that in total, 12 people are still missing, three on Christmas Day and nine from New Year’s Day onward, reiterating that the search for swimmers is “ongoing.”

“The SA Police Services, Police Search and Rescue, assisted by Metro Police Search and Rescue, law enforcement, and at times assisted by lifeguards, emergency services, municipal authorities and NSRI, are continuing in ongoing search efforts across the KZN coastline, where persons remain missing in drowning accidents, at Pennington Beach, Hibberdene, Umkomaas, Durban, Ballito, King Catshwayo and at St Lucia, and where persons remain missing in drowning accidents at Glen Gariff, East London and at Blue Water Bay, Gqeberha.

“Thoughts and care are with the families and friends of the missing persons, and all involved, in this difficult time.  Where missing persons are located and recovered Police will coordinate with families for formal identification,” Lambinon said.

Spring Tide

Meanwhile, the NSRI has urged beachgoers to exercise caution during the full moon spring tide this weekend.

The full moon spring tide, which peaks on Monday, 5 January 2026, will affect tidal conditions over this weekend and for the next few days.

Precautions

This natural phenomenon occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align during the full moon phase, amplifying the Moon’s gravitational pull on Earth’s oceans.

“Only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards. Be cautious and exercise safety on inland waters. Do not drink alcohol and swim,” Lambinon said.

“Parents, please ensure that your children have responsible adult supervision in and around water.

Lambinon urged anyone launching any kind of craft onto the water to wear their life jacket and download and use the NSRI SafeTRX smartphone app.

beaches Gqeberha KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) swimming

