Extreme sports? No thanks. Here’s how to stay active after 60

Being over 60 doesn't mean slowing down... it just means being smart enough to pick the fun stuff that won't land you in traction.

Let’s be honest – once you hit 60, you start looking at “extreme sports” a little differently.

Paragliding? Hard pass. Wrestling? Only with the TV remote.

But that doesn’t mean fun is over – it just means we redefine “safe” to mean “I can still walk tomorrow”.

Take golf, for example. It’s the perfect over-60s sport. It involves a beautiful view of nature, conversation, albeit in loud voices, and a cart that does most of the work.

Sure, it’s technically walking, but there’s also a lot of standing around pretending to think about club selection while actually just catching your breath.

How about some bowls, the unofficial Olympic sport of retirement villages everywhere? It contains all the tension of Wimbledon, minus the risk of tearing a hamstring.

Plus, it’s a social event – equal parts competition, gossip and subtle bragging about expensive hip replacements.

Swimming is another proven gem. It’s very easy on the joints, good for the heart and you can wear a bright cap that makes you look like an aquatic superhero.

Just avoid the fast lane unless you want to be overtaken by a 10 year old with flippers and absolutely no respect.

Feeling adventurous? Try pickleball, the sport that sounds like a joke but is sweeping the world. It’s like tennis but kinder: smaller court, lighter ball and a much greater chance of mid-match laughter.

Warning: it’s addictive and you may start using words like “dink” unironically.

Tai chi is perfect for those who like their workouts to double as meditation. You move very slowly, breathe deeply and look philosophical – even while you’re just trying to remember where you parked the car.

Cycling can be fun too – just choose a bike with an engine, also known as an e-bike. That way, when you conquer a hill, you can still breathe enough to brag about it later.

Even walking counts, especially if it’s followed by coffee and a muffin. I call it “social cardio”.

The truth is, sport after 60 isn’t about winning medals; it’s about staying upright, laughing a lot and having a reason to wear tekkies that cost more than your first car.

So, go on, grab your sunscreen, stretch gently and join the movement – literally.

