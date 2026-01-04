Heading home: Nearly 8 000 cars per hour stream along the N3 Toll

According to the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), the vehicles are passing the following toll gates in extremely high volumes.

As the festive season draws to a close, nearly 8,000 vehicles per hour crossed the toll booth between Heidelberg and Cedara on the N3 highway between 11am and 1pm on Sunday.

According to the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), the vehicles passed the following toll gates in extremely high volumes and are likely to see a spike during the day.

Vehicles per hour

DeHoek Toll Plaza: North – 1 142, South – 476 vehicles per hour

Wilge Toll Plaza: North – 1 140, South – 442 vehicles per hour

Tugela Toll Plaza: North – 1 563, South – 574 vehicles per hour

Mooi River Toll Plaza: North – 1 720, South – 861 vehicles per hour

Traffic volumes

N3TC Chief Operating Officer Thania Dhoogra said northbound traffic volumes on the N3 Toll Route are steadily increasing as holidaymakers continue their return towards Gauteng.

“Busy conditions are expected throughout the day, and well into the evening. The increased traffic may result in congestion and delays along sections of the route.”

Prepare

Dhoogra has advised road users to plan ahead and be prepared for longer travel times.

“In addition to the heavier traffic volumes, this holiday season has been characterised by persistent poor weather conditions, including reduced visibility, which has placed added strain on drivers. All indications suggest these conditions will likely persist over the coming days.

“Alarmingly, data recorded during the festive period shows that reckless and negligent driver behaviour, as well as human error, remain among the highest contributors to crashes on the N3 Toll Route.

“Excessive speeding continues to be recorded, and law enforcement agencies have made a concerted effort to curb this lawless behaviour through increased visibility and enforcement,” said Dhoogra.

Public transport

Dhoogra added that the N3TC and its road incident management system (RIMS) partners are particularly concerned about crashes involving public transport.

“We urge all motorists to obey the rules of the road, avoid aggressive driving and speeding, ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy, and always buckle up.”

Dhoogra said patience, preparation, and responsible driving are “real game-changers” for safer road trips and for ensuring that everyone reaches their destination safely.

