The opening of a “state of the art” clinic in Sebokeng, Zone 17 in the Emfuleni Local Municipality in southern Gauteng wasn’t as well received as government officials expected.

Bitter and frustrated residents tried to prevent the long awaited clinic from opening on Friday, citing a number on going service delivery and quality of life complaints.

“The issue of road infrastructure, unemployment, housing, access to health services are on our agenda, said Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Residents had been demanding a new healthcare facility

Nkomo-Ralehoko said residents in the area had been complaining about poor healthcare facilities and services.

The old and dilapidated structure, which remains on the property, was no longer able to service the community and lacked a proper working space for healthcare workers.

The building was also too small and had no adequate health infrastructure, violating occupational health and safety requirements.

The new community health centre replaces the current Sebokeng Zone 17 Clinic and is located in the same yard.

“While the genuine issues raised by the community need to be addressed, there is no reason why those concerns must be used to deny others access to much needed health services which is a fundamental right,” reiterated Nkomo- Ralehoko.

Service delivery frustrations not easily placated

While she was speaking, a group of angry community members could be heard protesting in the background.

“What we will not allow is the destruction of public amenities or disruption of services. Concerns cans still be raised without destroying property,” she said firmly.

While the MEC engaged with the community and acknowledged the service delivery issues they raised, it appeared as though residents were quite not placated or reassured.

She assured the public that the Gauteng government would attend to their concerns and to further work with them to address their grievances.

“We are going to make sure that the issues that are being raised by the community are responded to, concluded the MEC.

