WATCH: Inside Sandton’s mini getaway spa

Sandisiwe Mbhele

For some of us, if we had it our own way, we would have a spa day dedicated every month. Self-care has become a buzz word the last few years. Johannesburg residents have a variety of options when it comes to spas, however, people are craving more luxury quality spas such as @Sandton Spa, which is an oasis in the heart of the city of gold.

There is nothing better than finding a spa that will become your go-to and the Sandton area has become a hub for spas because of its quite central location. You won’t need to take a drive far out to get your self-care fix or an intimate moment with your partner or a girl’s spa day when it comes to this neighbourhood.

@Sandton Spa has been operating for about a year in the fairly new @Sandton Hotel which is quite modern and cosy in its design with its high ceilings.

‘Mini getaway’

The moment you walk into @Sandton Spa the tranquillity and air of calm is quite evident.

The space is quite large, open and adequate for a big group such as bridal parties. With any wellness experience and treatment, you want to have a feeling of privacy and a getaway and this spa definitely offers that.

There are private treatment rooms for couples, a unisex sauna and steam room and enough changing rooms and lockers to feel semi-private for your appointment.

WATCH: Inside @Sandton Spa

I was treated to a vanilla truffle body scrub and the treatment is quite thorough and removes dead skin cells as you are cloaked up after the scrub to soak up the hydration. After taking a shower to remove the scrub materials, your skin feels like it had a big sigh of relief, leaving a silky smooth texture.

The salt glow facial equally had quick results, it’s quite prickly as the beauty specialist removes surface dirt on your face.

The spa manager, Nteboheng Phooko, says they want to offer visitors a completely different lifestyle outside their busy schedules living in Johannesburg.

To help clients find a calmer environment, “it’s like a mini gateway in the heart of Joburg,” she said.

Phooko adds they treat the senses, your well-being and listen to your body’s needs. What also sets them apart is their pilates studio.

The studio offers personalised reformer classes and is equipped with three Allegro 2 Body Balance Reformers, offering spring-based resistance training, supported by COCO Pilates professionals.

After your treatment pop into the @Sandton Restaurant or the ClubHouse which has a fantastic outdoor venue and a wide variety menu that will help you relax a little long before reality sets in.