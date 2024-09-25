Second blaze hits Tshwane

About 150 shacks burned down and about 230 people were left affected by that fire.

More than 800 shacks burnt down, affecting about 2 600 people in the Cemetery View informal settlement in Pretoria East in the second major fire in Tshwane this month.

Sinoville Firefighting Association spokesperson Zenobia Loock du Plessis earlier warned residents to be extra vigilant with open fires after Tshwane emergency service (EMS) responded to multiple shacks on fire in Olievenhoutbosch on 8 September.

ALSO READ: Over 40 people displaced after fire destroys shacks inside Jeppestown building

230 people affected

About 150 shacks burned down and about 230 people were left affected by that fire.

Loock du Plessis said Tshwane remained in a dangerous phase of the fire season, adding the fire risk in the area has reached a critical level due to the delayed arrival of seasonal rains and the strong winds.

EMS acting spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said about 814 shacks burned down at Cemetery View on Saturday morning.

“Emergency vehicles from Silverton fire station, Hazelwood fire station, Central fire station, Mamelodi fire station, Centurion fire station and Heuweloord fire station were despatched to the scene.

“It also included two fire trucks, an industrial pumper, a mobile command unit, two rapid intervention units, a water carrier and a district commander’s unit. Firefighters reported that a large area in the informal settlement was on fire,” he said.

Mnguni said firefighters initiated evacuation procedures and extinguished the fire by about 5am.

“One male patient was treated on-site and transported to hospital for critical burn injuries.”

NOW READ: Mashatile calls for collaboration to preserve historical sites amid extreme weather conditions