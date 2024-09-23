Over 40 people displaced after fire destroys shacks inside Jeppestown building

A probe is underway to determine the cause of a fire that left more than 40 people displaced after the blaze gutted their shacks inside a one-storey building in the Johannesburg CBD.

It is understood the fire broke out at the building in Jeppestown over the weekend.

Joburg emergency services spokesperson (EMS) Xolile Khumalo said the incident happened on Anderson and Maritzburg streets corner on Saturday around 7.20pm.

Watch the fire at the building in the Joburg CBD

Shacks

“The building status is not available, but it is partitioned into shacks. All shacks inside the building were destroyed by fire, causing the roof to collapse. One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by GPG.

“EMS is cautioning residents of Johannesburg to take care of all heating and cooking devices as the cold front slowly retreats,” Khumalo said.

This fire comes a month after four people died and three others were injured when a fire broke out in a hijacked building in the same area.

Jeppestown fire

The fire broke out at about 1am at the building located at the corner of Jannie and Jules Street in Jeppestown.

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi at the times said the fire may have started from an illegal connection.

Mulaudzi said one of the people that was injured jumped out of the building when it caught fire.

“We can confirm that firefighters have recovered four bodies while conducting search and recovery operations. We also have three patients who were treated for injuries and smoke inhalation. They were transported to the nearest healthcare facility for further medical care by Gauteng EMS paramedics.

“The building inside looks like an informal settlement, so we have to make sure we remove any uncertainty in terms of any other person who might still be unaccounted for,” Mulaudzi said.

The fire came a day after three people were injured and another killed in separate fire incidents in Joburg. The three people were injured after at least 36 shacks caught fire in Industria, Johannesburg.

