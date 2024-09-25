WATCH: Fire destroys Midrand residential complex, affecting 130 apartments

The cause of the fire incident is unknown.

Firefighters from the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) have managed to extinguish the fire that broke out at the Broadwalk Urban Village complex in Midrand.

According to Robert Mulaudzi, spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg EMS, firefighters responded to the fire on Tuesday evening.

“The blaze, which originated on the second floor, affected approximately 130 apartments,” said Mulaudzi.

Some residents sustained injuries while attempting to escape the fire. The Joburg EMS transported the injured individuals to the nearest healthcare facilities for further medical care.

No fatalities have been reported.

The whole complex on fire midrand,Urban village on Broadwalk street via old Pretoria rd(Gautrain)

The complex owners have offered alternative accommodations to all displaced residents.

Cemetery View fire

Meanwhile, one person died while another was critically injured after a fire destroyed 814 shacks at the Cemetery View informal settlement in Tshwane on Saturday.

MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko, said the fire affected approximately 2,600 residents.

“The majority of the victims have been discharged after receiving medical care and counselling. Only three remain admitted (one at Steve Biko Academic Hospital and two at Mamelodi Regional Hospital) and are responding positively to treatment,” said Ralehoko.

Bayatsha abantu e Midrand , vukani

“The MEC has urged communities to keep safe while keeping warm this winter by ensuring that ‘mbaulas’ and paraffin stoves and heaters are placed on a flat and solid surface so that they cannot easily be knocked over.”

Government officials stationed

Lebogang Maile, Gauteng Province MEC for Economic Development and Finance, said the government has deployed emergency services, Home Affairs, and the Department of Human Settlements, to aid the community, “with the majority being foreign nationals”.

“Land has already been identified for relocation and the municipality has appointed contractors who will be undertaking geotech services to ensure it is habitable,” said Maile.

“We send our deepest condolences to the departed, and equally wish a speedy recovery to the one hospitalised.”