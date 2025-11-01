Sending a parcel overseas for Christmas? Here what date to send it by

The dates are different for each country, but here are the dates for some of the more popular destinations.

If you are part of the group that still sends parcels overseas for Christmas, you don’t have long to prepare before you have to send them off.

The SA Post Office recently announced the cut-off dates for when parcels need to be sent by to make sure they arrive under the tree.

“Customers who use surface mail to send their Christmas gifts abroad, should do so soon as this will ensure that the parcels reach their destinations in time for Christmas,” it said.

The dates are different for each country, but here are the dates for some of the more popular destinations:

AUSTRALIA/SYDNEY: 07 November

CHINA/HONG KONG: 07 November

SINGAPORE: 07 November

PORT LOUIS/MAURITIUS: 07 November

JAPAN/ YOKOHAMA: 07 November

BRAZIL/SANTOS: 07 November

TAIWAN/KEELUNG: 07 November

SRI LANKA/COLOMBO: 07 November

REUNION 07 November

SEYCHELLES /MAHE: 07 November

EUROPE: 14 November

UK: 14 November

USA: Parcels are currently not allowed due to USA Executive Order, only documents: 21 November.

Tracking parcels

“Customers can choose to track their items by using our Registered, Parcel and Express Mail Service (‘EMS’) products. Tracking the items can be done on our SAPO website or by calling our dedicated call centre number on 0860 111 502.”

Useful hints

Parcels must be packaged securely, as they are transported in bulk.

If your parcel item does not fill the container, fill it with packaging material like shredded paper or polystyrene to act as a shock absorber.

Make sure the items you are sending are legal in the country of destination. In most countries, plant and animal material cannot be imported. The following items may not be posted:

Illegal items such as drugs.

Items that could leak and damage other packages, such as liquids.

Items that may explode or catch fire during air transport, such as aerosols or flammable liquids.

