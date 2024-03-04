Seven killed in two minibus taxi accidents in Eastern Cape

The Transport Department in the province has urged road users to be extra vigilant at all times and help avoid accidents.

A Toyota Quantum with six occupants from Qokolweni direction collided with a Toyota bakkie that carried seven occupants from Mthatha to Hlabatshana location on Sunday. Picture: iStock

At least seven people have died in two separate accidents in the Eastern Cape.

In the first accident, five people died while scores sustained various injuries after a Toyota Quantum overturned on the N2 road in East London at Brakfontein cuttings towards Butterworth.

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed the horror crash happened on Sunday.

Five killed

“The vehicle with 18 occupants was travelling from East London towards Butterworth. The driver lost control and five occupants, including a minor, (all females) died instantly. The driver is among the injured, who were taken to Frere Provincial Hospital for further medical assistance.

Binqose said it is still unknown at this stage what caused the crash. The scene is still under investigation.

“A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Blue Water Bay Saps for further investigations.”

ALSO READ: Deadly Limpopo crash claims lives of police officer and suspect

The road accident takes the Eastern Cape provincial road death toll to seven, in a space of 24 hours after two people lost their lives while 10 sustained injuries, in an accident at Ndisane location in Mthatha.

It is understood a Toyota Quantum with six occupants from Qokolweni direction collided with a Toyota bakkie that carried seven occupants from Mthatha to Hlabatshana location.

Two killed

“Two occupants of the bakkie died on scene. The 10 injured occupants, including three children and seven adults, were taken to Mthatha Regional Hospital for further medical assistance,” said Binqose.

He said the scene is still under investigation.

A culpable homicide case has been opened at Ngangelizwe Saps for further investigations.

“Both accidents involve minibus taxis, and we are asking road users to be extra vigilant at all times and help us avoid such incidents like the ones we have witnessed over the past couple of hours,” said Binqose.

ALSO READ: Bus accident claims lives of nine ANC members in KwaZulu-Natal