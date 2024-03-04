Dance party on wheels: These songs could be causing more accidents in SA

The research looked at 680 songs and came up with a 'distraction score' by checking things like beats per minute (BPM), energy, danceability, and loudness, all of which can influence a driver's focus on the road.

In an effort to help drivers, Budget Insurance has launched a countrywide campaign to encourage safer driving practices.

Through an analysis of Spotify Wrapped data revealing South Africa’s most popular songs and artists, the insurance company has uncovered information on which music choices might lead to distracted driving and which ones could make journeys smoother and safer.

The research looked at 680 songs and came up with a ‘distraction score’ by checking things like beats per minute (BPM), energy, danceability, and loudness, all of which can influence a driver’s focus on the road.

NOW READ: How to create a stylish TV wall wood panel: A step-by-step guide

Music to avoid listening to on the road

Among the key findings, the insurance company found that Hip Hop ranks as the most distracting music genre, followed by Afrobeat, while R&B and Gospel are the least distracting.

The research also found that artists to avoid listening to when driving include Kabza De Small, Young Thug, Doja Cat, Gunna, and more.

Albums like Business is Business by Young Thug, Scarlet by Doja Cat, Wait for You by Future, and A Gift & A Curse by Gunna scored over 65% on the distraction scale.

Each song on Young Thug’s Business is Business album is said to have a tempo ranging from 93 to 170 beats per minute, which can get your heart pumping.

Amapiano album Isimo by Kabza De Small, ranking third, has songs with extremely high danceability scores, ranging from 72 to 86, which can potentially turn your commute into a dance party on wheels.

Albums to avoid listening to when driving. Picture: Supplied

Albums to listen to when driving. Picture: Supplied

Provinces with the safest and most dangerous drivers

The research also revealed the provinces with the safest and most dangerous drivers.

It found that East London is the safest city for drivers, followed by Centurion and Pietermaritzburg.

Drivers in Gauteng had the most accident claims from 2021 to 2023, followed by the Western Cape and Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Provinces with the safest and most dangerous drivers. Picture: Supplied

Read the full research report on Budget Insurance‘s website.

ALSO READ: Anele Mdoda’s stunning glow-up: Inside her jaw-dropping body transformation