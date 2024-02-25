Bus accident claims lives of eight ANC members in KwaZulu-Natal

The injured individuals have been transported to various hospitals in the area for medical care.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the deaths of eight African National Congress (ANC) members in an accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning.

According to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, a bus travelling from the Moses Mabhida stadium overturned on the R33 between Vryheid and Paulpietersburg in KwaZulu-Natal.

Eight people have been confirmed dead, with scores injured.

The ANC confirmed the deaths of its members from Mpumalanga.

“Tragically, our comrades were involved in a bus accident in Dumbe, KwaZulu-Natal, in the early hours of the morning while returning from the ANC’s highly successful launch of our elections manifesto – Mayihlome Rally 2024,” said the party.

Nomagugu Simelane, the deputy chairperson of KwaZulu-Natal and the ANC provincial leadership of both Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, are en route to the accident scene and hospitals where they will assess the situation, visit the injured comrades, and meet with the affected families.

“Our comrades exemplified unwavering commitment to the ANC by responding to the rallying call of Mayihlome. It is a true tragedy that there be such a loss of lives after such a memorable day. Their selflessness and commitment to building a better future for generations to come will forever be remembered.”

The party extended its condolences to the families of the deceased.

“We also wish those injured a speedy recovery. Further updates will be issued during the course of today. May the souls of our dear comrades rest in eternal peace.”

Last month, six ANC members were killed in a crash while they were travelling to the party’s 112th birthday rally in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

At least 18 others were injured.

The accident happened when bus the members were travelling in rolled down an embankment on its way to Mbombela.

At the time, MEC Florence Radzilani was excused from the celebration in Mbombela, and instead led a delegation of ANC leaders to the accident scene and visit various hospitals where the victims were admitted.

