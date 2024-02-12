Deadly Limpopo crash claims lives of police officer and suspect

The police’s top brass in Limpopo have ordered an immediate investigation into a deadly crash that claimed seven lives, including that of a police officer and a suspect, along the R101 highway.

It is understood that a Renault sedan collided head-on with a Toyota police vehicle which was travelling from Mookgophong towards Mokopane in Limpopo on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said five people from the Renault sedan and two passengers from the SAPS Toyota light delivery van – a police officer and a suspect, were killed on the scene.

“The driver of the SAPS vehicle( Sergeant) was rushed to the hospital and is currently receiving medical attention. The cause of this horrific accident is still unknown and is currently being investigated.”

Ledwaba said Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has sent messages of condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the driver a speedy recovery.

“The passenger of the SAPS vehicle who perished on the scene was identified as Constable M.M.Makwela attached to Saps Naboomspruit. The identity of the inmate, who also perished at the scene, as well as the five deceased from the other vehicle will be released as soon as the next of kin are notified.

“Police investigations are continuing,” Ledwaba said.

Fake cop

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a 38-year-old foreign national for impersonating a police officer among other crimes

Police in Berea opened cases of impersonating a police officer, possession of drugs and fraud against the foreign national who was found in possession of rock cocaine and a fraudulent police identification card on Vause Road in Musgrave on Saturday.

Spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers were executing their crime prevention duties in the area when they stopped and searched the man.

“A subsequent search at his place of residence on Okleigh Drive led to the recovery of fraudulent fishing permits, more fraudulent police identification cards, fraudulent refugee asylum work permits, a police date stamp, as well as 15 rounds of ammunition.

“A computer and other equipment, believed to have been used in the production of fraudulent documents were seized for further investigations. The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday,” Netshiunda said.

