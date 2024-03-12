Several injured in 18-vehicle pile-up on N14 in Centurion

At least 24 people have sustained minor to serious injuries.

At least 18 vehicles were involved in the accident. Picture: Tshwane Emergency Services

At least 24 people have sustained minor to serious injuries in a multiple vehicle accident on the N14 in Centurion.

It is understood a truck collided with multiple vehicles near the R55 in Thachfield in Centurion on Tuesday just before 8am.

The massive crash has caused heavy traffic congestion with motorists urged to use alternative routes to avoid further delays.

Watch the accident on the N14 in Centurion

Multiple vehicle accident N14 next to the R55, Centurion.



Some 14 vehicles have crashed. pic.twitter.com/wUNTuX15ep March 12, 2024

Accident

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said at least 18 vehicles were involved in the accident.

“Twenty four recorded patients have been transported to various hospitals with minor to serious injuries.

“The N14 north direction is completely closed off to traffic. Traffic officials are on the scene to manage the road. We advise motorists to use alternative routes until further notice,” said Mabaso.

He added the cause of the accident will be investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Mayonnaise spill

In a separate incident, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) has warned motorists that a clean-up operation on the R21 before the Pomona Road is expected to take several hours.

This comes after a truck transporting mayonnaise lost its load on the highway on Monday creating a huge mess.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the R21 which affects traffic heading towards Pretoria and other areas.

“Following the accident of the truck, fully loaded with mayonnaise on the R21, the road is still closed. Only one lane is operating for now. Sanral calculates another 4-5 hours to clean the road.

“We urge motorists to used alternative routes to avoid further delays,” said Marie Mashishi, EMPD spokesperson.

Reports also emerged on Monday that some of the load was allegedly looted following the accident.

IFP crash

Meanwhile, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has extended gratitude to emergency services who were quick to arrive on the accident scene providing critical care and support to its members.

At least 36 people were injured when three buses ferrying people to the IFP’s election manifesto launch in Durban were involved in an accident on the N2 near Gingindlovu on Sunday morning.

