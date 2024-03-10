Several IFP supporters injured in bus crash en-route to manifesto launch

The buses were travelling in convoy to the IFP manifesto launch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium when they crashed

At least eight Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) supporters have been injured in bus crash on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the buses were travelling in convoy to the IFP manifesto launch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday when they crashed at Bridge14 at Gingindlovu on the N2.

Injuries

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyerick said the three busses had collided leaving multiple patients injured.

““Fortunately there were no fatalities. Medical services began the treatment. IPSS Medical Rescue and Advance Life Support have transported eight seriously injured patients including one critical to hospital.

“There are multiple services on scene. A mass casualty bus was deployed to treat the remaining patients who have sustained minor injuries. The N2 southbound is severely affected at this stage, Meyerick said.

IFP manifesto

Meanwhile, IFP said it hopes the legacy of its late founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will attract more votes for the party ahead of the National and Provincial elections on 29th May.

The party is on a high after winning the recent municipal and by-elections in KwaZulu-Natal against its political rivals, the African National Congress (ANC).

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa told The Citizen they are confident about the party achieving success in the upcoming elections and that Buthelezi’s legacy will attract more votes.

“We are for starters doing that (using Buththelezi’s legacy). We are pretty confident that it’s going to be a successful manifesto launch which is going to be a launchpad for the 2024 elections.”

Policy

Hlengwa said the IFP will have a credible and viable policy alternative for the country.

“For the past 20 years, we’ve not been in government whether in a national or provincial level. That has led to the continued collapse of the country economically, socially and politically. And therefore this election is about restoring the country onto the trajectory of growth.”

The IFP was dealt a blow when its lifelong leader, Buthelezi passed away in September 2023.

