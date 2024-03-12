WATCH: Mayonnaise spill clean up on R21 to take several hours

Motorists have been urged to avoid the R21 which affects traffic heading towards Pretoria and other areas.

A truck transporting mayonnaise lost its load on the highway on Monday, leaving a huge mess. Picture: EMPD

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) has warned motorists that a clean-up operation on the R21 before the Pomona Road is expected to take several hours.

This comes after a truck transporting mayonnaise lost its load on the highway on Monday creating a huge mess.

Watch the mayonnaise being looted after the spill

R21 after Atlas Road off ramp, East Rand. https://t.co/61aUWBMO5h March 11, 2024

Clean up

“Following the accident of the truck, fully loaded with mayonnaise on the R21, the road is still closed. Only one lane is operating for now. Sanral calculates another 4-5 hours to clean the road.

“We urge motorists to used alternative routes to avoid further delays,” said Marie Mashishi, EMPD spokesperson.

Reports also emerged on Monday that some of the load was allegedly looted following the accident.

IFP accident

Meanwhile, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has extended gratitude to emergency services who were quick to arrive at the accident scene providing critical care and support to its members.

At least 36 people were injured when three buses ferrying people to the IFP’s election manifesto launch in Durban were involved in an accident on the N2 near Gingindlovu on Sunday morning.

“The IFP extends its deepest gratitude to emergency services who were quick to arrive at the scene providing critical care and support to the injured. To the supporters involved in this tragic accident and their families, we are keeping you in our sincere prayers,” the party said.

Care

The IFP said it is committed to ensuring that all those affected receive the care and assistance they need to recover from “this traumatic incident”.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery are with each person affected. We stand with you and your families during this difficult time and are committed to supporting you through your recovery,” the IFP said.

