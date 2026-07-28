JUST IN: Several killed in head-on crash on N2

The accident comes as heavy rain and treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc across the Eastern Cape.

At least six people have been killed in a fiery head‑on collision on the N2 in the Eastern Cape.

The accident occurred in Mooiplaas outside KuGompo City on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, where one of the vehicles burst into flames, trapping occupants inside.

The accident comes as heavy rain and treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc across the Eastern Cape.

Bad weather

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said that wet and slippery roads, poor visibility, and the possibility of black ice in high-lying areas significantly increase the risk of serious collisions.

“One of the vehicles, a sedan, caught fire after the collision, with some occupants reportedly trapped in the inferno.

“Details surrounding the crash remain sketchy at this stage, while emergency and rapid response teams are on the scene attending to the incident.”

The department appeals to all motorists to reduce speed, increase following distances, switch on headlights and avoid unnecessary travel where conditions are particularly hazardous.

*This is a developing story