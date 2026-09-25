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Sexual harassment: Victim’s ‘silence is biggest hurdle’

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By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

3 minute read

25 September 2026

07:00 am

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Many men in the workplace believe it is their right, says DA.

Sexual harassment workplace

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Sexual harassment in the workplace is commonplace and unfortunately seldom reported or punished, says DA labour spokesperson Michael Bagraim.

“Even the trade union movement has enormous difficulty in being able to prosecute sexual harassment successfully. It is also a common practice to hear of people applying for jobs and being given jobs in return for sexual favours,” he said.

Bagraim said unemployment in South Africa made it extremely difficult for women to even complain about the harassment.

“Over and above this, it seems to be overlooked because of the power differential between management and staff. On a more insidious basis, many men in the workplace seem to believe that it is their right to demand sexual favours.

“On the other hand, many individuals use the accusation of sexual harassment to get back at managers who are trying to discipline staff. I have been involved in cases of sexual harassment,” he said.

Victim’s silence after sexual harassment

Bagraim said for many years the silence from abused women had been the real problem. Fortunately, people are now finding encouragement to come forward.

Clinical psychologist Arthi Sukhdeo said sometimes when victims spoke out, they were subjected to secondary victimisation by colleagues, who may themselves have been victims.

“If South Africans are subjected to horrific violence in their homes, unfortunately the workplace environment will inevitably reflect the violence and insecurity present in wider society. Violence doesn’t stop at the front door – it follows people into the workplace,” she said.

Workplaces need clear professional boundaries

Sukhdeo said sexual harassment in the workplace should be understood as a significant psychosocial concern that might negatively affect an individual’s emotional well-being, sense of safety, dignity and ability to function effectively in the workplace.

“Sexual harassment may occur across genders and can include inappropriate comments, sexualised workplace banter, unwanted physical contact, intrusive gestures, or behaviours such as hugging, sitting on another person’s lap, or placing an arm around someone’s waist without consent.

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“Although some behaviours may be perceived by the initiator as casual or friendly, the impact should be considered in relation to the recipient’s boundaries, consent and experience of the interaction,” she said.

“It is therefore important for workplaces to promote clear professional boundaries and a culture in which employees feel able to raise concerns without fear of retaliation, intimidation or being blamed for doing so.

“This is particularly important where there may be perceived or actual differences in organisational power or authority.

“A psychologically healthy workplace requires respect for individual physical and interpersonal boundaries, appropriate professional communication, and consistent organisational processes for addressing allegations of harassment, irrespective of the gender or seniority of the individuals involved,” she said.

Sukhdeo said sexual harassment was not about what someone intended, but about how their behaviour affected another person and whether their boundaries were respected. Everyone deserved to feel safe, respected and comfortable in their workplace.

“Intent doesn’t excuse crossing boundaries. Everyone deserves to feel safe and respected at work.”

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