SIU hits back at EC Premier Oscar Mabuyane over Fort Hare investigations

By Narissa Subramoney

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has rubbished “utterances and media reports” claiming it is “not up to the job” and “not equipped” to investigate worrying allegations of wrongdoing at the University of Fort Hare (UFH).

President Cyril Ramaphosa tasked the investigating unit with interrogating extensive maladministration and corruption at UFH, which has since become synonymous with scandals and assassinations.

The scope of the SIU’s investigation includes the admission into and awarding degrees at the higher education institution and alleged corruption in four tenders.

“These include contracts for cleaning and gardening services, the leasing of student accommodation tender, the appointment of a service provider for the maintenance and repair of air conditioning systems, and collusion between officials of the university and service providers,” said the SIU.

“The SIU sets the record straight and refutes any assertion that it is not up to the job or not equipped to

investigate as stated by some publicly.”

Oscar Mabuyane

The SIU’s comments come amid a court battle in which Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is interdicting the SIU’s scope of the investigation.

Mabuyane’s PhD in public administration and master’s degree research proposal is now part of the extensive probe after media reports revealed the Eastern Cape premier used a team of ghostwriters for his master’s research proposal and faked his way to a PhD with the help of tainted Professor Edwin Ijeoma.

In court papers, which listed the president as a respondent, Mabuyane argued the scope of the SIU only extended to the honours programme and that he had never claimed to have an honours degree.

He accuses the SIU of targeting him in a smear campaign but says he hasn’t taken issue with this as a “senior politician”.

“The SIU and the vice-chancellor of Fort Hare have tended to drive the investigation against me through the media, where stories are planted and reported in sensationalist and false terms,” said Mabuyane.

Ramaphosa opposes the ‘urgent’ interdict

According to a report in the Daily Maverick, Ramaphosa appeared irritated at having been dragged into legal action, saying in court papers, “I should not have been dragged into this urgent application, let alone on an extremely urgent basis”.

The president further argued he only had one day to prepare a response to the interdict on an investigation that had been ongoing for a while.

Ramaphosa asserted the premier acted in his own interest and lacked the locus standi to interdict the entire investigation, which he claimed had nothing to do with him.

“The investigation at the University of Fort Hare has proceeded well thus far and uncovered evidence is currently being assessed to inform the findings and actions to be taken,” said the SIU.

“The SIU is mindful that the proclamation and some aspects of the investigation have been challenged in the High Court, and the matter is pending at court. However, due to the assertions covered in the media having the effect of misleading the public, the SIU was left with no option but to set the public record straight,” it concluded.

The Eastern Cape High Court sitting in Bisho is expected to rule on 20 July.

