ACDP confident it can topple ANC with its ‘SOS’ method

ACDP says it's the only party with a solution for joblessness, lack of housing, poverty and security.

Members of the ACDP march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, 21 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) president Kenneth Meshoe said it wasn’t the first time he had thought that the ruling party could be brought down.

“Nobody should say it’s impossible, because all things are possible with God,” he said.

ACDP national training director and spokesperson Raymond Tlaeli said the party’s SOS approach was different to all the other manifestos.

“The people want help in joblessness, lack of housing, poverty, security. We are the only party that can supply a solution.

“We will give the country SOS, services, order and security,” he said.

Tlaeli said there should be more investment in those youths with entrepreneurial and business skills.

“Our youth don’t want to be given jobs, they want to create jobs.

“But they need financial support and skills in their areas of interest from the government,” he said.

Tlaeli said the ACDP deployed men and women of integrity.

Atteridgeville community member Helen Mbongwa said: “I care about ACDP, the Christians, I trust them,” she said.

Mbongwa said she was confident in the ACDP’s ability to bring change because God was on their side.

“Without God, we can’t do anything.

“Christians know God doesn’t like it when they do the wrong things,” she said.

19-year-old Rorisang Buthelezi said he arrived at the Atteridgeville community hall despite not being registered to vote in the upcoming elections.

Buthelezi is unemployed and dreams of becoming an artist and making music.

“No, I am not registered, but I am here now to support the programme. I want to come see why they are different than the other parties campaigning in the area,” he explained.

Buthelezi said he was invited to come down to the community hall by a person who handed out flyers on the street corner.

“If she hadn’t invited me, I would have been at home now, watching TV,” he said.

