Smile Foundation give little Caroline a reason to smile

Caroline underwent a 14-hour life-changing surgery to help her smile at the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital during Smile Week.

Children enjoy a special puppet performance during Smile Week at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital in Joburg yesterday. Picture: Supplied

Born with Moebius syndrome – a rare condition affecting facial nerves – which made her unable to express emotion – little Caroline, is looking forward to smiling.

She was among 23 children who underwent life-changing surgery yesterday, thanks to the Smile Foundation.

In marking Smile Week, the foundation, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital and several sponsors, forged a partnership geared at making life better for kids who had been unable to share a smile.

Complex 14-hour surgery

Complex facial reanimation surgery on Caroline was performed by top reconstructive surgeons Dr Dimitri Liakos and Prof Tim Christofides.

The long procedure, which took up to 14 hours, was not only life-changing for Caroline, but also “a key skills-sharing moment for young doctors observing the operation”.

“Smile Week is about more than just surgery, it’s about restoring hope, dignity and opportunity for these children; and their families,” said Smile Foundation CEO Tarri Parfitt.

‘Deeply grateful’

“We are deeply grateful to Dr Julian Collis for the extraordinary legacy of care he built throughout his career and to the incredible medical teams who are giving so generously of their time and skill to make these miracles possible.”

Parfitt said the Smile Foundation extended “heartfelt thanks to the surgeons, nurses, anaesthetists, hospital staff, donors and supporters whose collaboration makes Smile Week a beacon of hope for South African children”.

According to global statistics, children are born every three minutes with a cleft lip or palate and face life-threatening health problems, bullying and isolation.

Their difficulties include:

Being unable to feed properly, leading to malnutrition and risk of death nine times higher;

Speech difficulties;

Struggling to be understood;

Teeth growing at an angle – making chewing difficult; and

Being shunned, mocked and teased.

The Smile Foundation project, hosted by the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital in Parktown, ends today.

