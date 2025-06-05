Security crisis at hospitals and clinics sparks fear and protest

A surge in armed attacks and violent crimes at rural hospitals has left healthcare workers fearing for their lives.

Hospitals and clinics – especially those in rural areas or with insufficient security – are becoming the targets of ruthless robbers, with medical staff and patients being the victims.

Recent incidents include an attack by armed criminals on medical practitioners at the Barberton District Hospital in Mpumalanga; a robbery at gunpoint of security guards at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape; and ongoing attacks – including rape – on nurses at isolated health facilities in Limpopo.

Barberton Hospital protest

This week, hospital employees at Barberton Hospital were picketing outside the gate demanding the government must ensure their safety before they could resume work.

A group of armed people reportedly entered the facility a few days ago and “threatened nurses and doctors”.

Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison Moeti Mmusi confirmed the incident and said the department has taken steps to ensure the safety of the workers.

‘Not a work boycott’

SA Medical Association Trade Union’s Mpumalanga representative, Mandla Matshabe, confirmed their members were scared to enter the facility due to safety concerns.

The contract of the current security company lapsed and as the new firm was preparing to move in, the criminals hit the hospital and attacked the staff and patients, Matshabe said.

“This is not a work boycott. There is a security threat due to the incident that took place in the early hours of 1 June.

“Workers are willing to perform their duties. The security threat is posed by the handover to a new security company – and I believe there is a security threat throughout the province due to this transition,” said Matshabe.

“In accordance with the Occupational Health and Safety Act, workers asked the employer to ensure their safety at the hospital.”

Healthcare workers’ continuous attack

Cyril Mdluli, a provincial secretary of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa, said: “We note the continuous attack on health care workers by the community and criminals and call for a strong security system in all health facilities.

“Currently, our securities are not armed. We need to review that decision. Mpumalanga is the only province where security matters are handled at the department of safety and security.

“We therefore call for security to be managed by the department of health. Insourcing will increase the security in facilities.”

Mdluli said for security needs to be met, facilities must have proper fencing and lighting. Department of health spokesperson Dumisani Malamule declined to comment.

Rural clinics security concerns

Last month, Zoutnet news reported attacks on nurses working in rural hospitals across Vhembe.

“Nurses are facing a lot of challenges, especially those working in rural clinics and hospitals, where there is no security,” said Fhumulani Mulaudzi from the University of Pretoria.

Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa president Simon Hlungwani earlier highlighted a nurse who was raped while on duty in Limpopo and another who was shot dead in Tembisa Hospital.

“We need to come up with clear programmes that we are going to drive to wage the struggle and improve the service,” Hlungwani said.

As one nurse said: “It pains us to see we are lacking in the very service we are supposed to render to our communities.”

