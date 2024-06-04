Snow in Free State adds to Mzansi’s list of extreme weather

Residents across Free State posted photos and videos of falling snow and white covered fields on Tuesday morning.

Residents of the Free State were treated to the layer of snowflakes covering their province on Tuesday morning.

Neighbouring provinces hugging the coast have been battling deadly floods and a tornado, but the interior was spared the less destructive phenomenon.

From Philippolis to Ficksburg via Bloemfontein, snow was the major attraction across the towns and farmlands of the Free State.

The snow began to fall before sunrise, leaving the coldest morning of the year to be accompanied by the seldom seen spectacle.

Snow was predicted for the area earlier this week, making it the second widespread snowfall in consecutive years.

Not everyone was wrapped in multiple layers of clothing to enjoy the icy fun, as one of South Africa’s favourite children’s authors met the snow in his jogging shorts.

Jaco Jacobs’ Facebook post read, “This morning, just after four, I stepped out to go for a run… and then I turned around and got back into bed in my running shorts.”

Road closure due to snow

The snow blanket was thicker where the Free State and Eastern Cape borders meet Lesotho.

The snow and rain have forced the closure of the Penhoek Pass on the N6 between Komani and Jamestown, Barkly Pass on the R58, and Wapadsberg Pass on the R61 between Graaff-Reinet.

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport has been monitoring other passes and urged drivers to delay their travels or make use of alternative routes.

Fatalities reported in KZN and Eastern Cape

Extreme weather claimed the lives of five people due to flooded roads, destroyed hones and damaged electrical infrastructure due to storms across KZN on Monday.

Cameras captured footage of a tornado that ripped through an area near Tongaat.

Gift of the Givers, who were coordinating relief efforts, estimate how around 1 200 people had been displaced across the province.

In the Eastern Cape, seven people perished in floods near Kariega, while East London’s Buffalo City Municipality reported 1 300 people had been displaced.

In one positive incident, a 13-year-old girl who was believed to have died was rescued in Amalinda Forest

* Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane and Faizel Patel