WATCH: Tornado hits Tongaat in KZN, causing extensive damage

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

A tornado has struck Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal causing extensive damage.

It is understood the twister struck on Monday.

IPSS emergency services said its medical and search and rescue teams have been deployed to the Tongaat area following reports of a tornado in the area.

“Teams are responding to multiple reports of damaged houses and collapsed structures. This story is ongoing. We will have further updates.”

It’s unclear if anybody was injured by the tornado.

Weather warning

Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality has urged the public to take note of a weather warning issued by the South African Weather Services (SAWS) for Monday.

The municipality said the forecast indicates persistent heavy rainfall over KZN including the eThekwini region.

“This level 4 warning may result in flooding of roads and settlements, damage to infrastructure, and destruction of mud-based houses. Higher rain intensities are expected along the coastal regions of eThekwini.

“Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and maintain a safe following distance while driving on wet roads. Forecasts show a high probability of moderate to high rainfall between midday today, and 11pm tonight,” the municipality said.

The municipality also advised residents to exercise caution, to stay indoors if possible, and avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary. Do not attempt to cross rivers and streams.

