Heavy snowfall closes Eastern Cape mountain passes

Motorists are advised to delay travel or use alternative routes.

Penhoek Pass has been closed due to heavy snow. Picture: Supplied

The Eastern Cape region is experiencing hazardous driving conditions due to heavy snowfall, forcing the closure of three mountain passes.

The heavy snowfall has added to the already challenging driving conditions caused by recent heavy rainfall, which has left soil saturated and increased the risk of mudslides in some areas.

Penhoek Pass on the N6 between Komani and Jamestown, Barkly Pass on the R58, and Wapadsburg Pass on the R61 between Graaff Reinet are currently closed to traffic.

While Lootsberg Pass (N9-6) between Graaff-Reinet and Middleburg remains drivable, motorists are warned to proceed with caution due to wet road conditions.

Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose reported that they are closely monitoring other mountain passes for snow and possible mudslides.

“Road users are urged to remain extra vigilant and adhere to the restrictions on the road at the moment,” Binqose cautioned.

Motorists are advised to delay travel or use alternative routes, exercising extreme caution and planning for potential delays in all mountain passes.

To avoid mudslides, drivers should:

Avoid driving during heavy rainfall or immediately after.

Watch for warning signs or road closures.

Slow down and exercise extreme caution when driving through areas prone to mudslides.

Avoid driving through moving water or areas with visible signs of landslide activity.

Keep a safe distance from other vehicles and avoid sudden movements.

Furthermore, by delaying travel or taking alternative routes, motorists can ensure their safety and the safety of others.

With caution and patience being key when driving in snowy areas, motorists are advise to take note of the following tips: