Snow in Gauteng: These train lines have been affected

By Faizel Patel

Several train lines have been affected by the snow and adverse weather conditions in Gauteng.

Residents across the province including several areas in Johannesburg woke up to a winter wonderland on Monday with many taking to social media to share images and videos of snowfall in their communities.

Metrorail said the cold weather has a negative impact on its infrastructure and components (tracks, cross-over points, electrical cables, etc).

“The overhead wires also experience tension which results in power instability and failure. Lines that have been experiencing delays include:

• Saulsville to Pretoria

• Centurion to Pretoria

• Leralla to Germiston

• Naledi to Johannesburg

“The Saulsville-Pretoria, Naledi-Johannesburg and Leralla-Germiston train services is currently suspended to allow the technical team to work on the infrastructure. The electricity had to be switched off on both lines in Naledi, Leralla and Saulsville to allow the technical team to commence with repair work of the affected section,” Metrorail said.

Metrorail has advised commuters to seek alternative transport until further notice.

“Refunds are also facilitated at Metrorail train stations for affected commuters,” it added.

Precautions for motorists

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s Xolani Fihla warned motorists to exercise extreme caution as the weather has left roads wet and slippery.

With visibility slightly reduced, motorists are urged to reduce speed and keep both hands on the steering wheel, keep eyes on the road and maintain a safe following distance, and switch your headlights on for better visibility.

“Always be aware of potential hazards like stationary vehicles, pedestrians, potholes and traffic congestion,” Fihla said.

Emergency services

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said they will be on high alert during the freezing weather.

“It is around this time when we respond to most fires and we record a high number of fatalities. We would like to urge communities to take the necessary precautions when dealing with heating appliances,” said Radebe.

