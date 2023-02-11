Sona 2023: Government to improve Saps 10111 call centre

SAGovNews

The government will, over the next 12 months, embark on efforts to improve competitiveness in police call centre operations to support the proper functioning of the 10111 help line.

This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday night.

‘Operation Vulindlela’

“Just as we have embarked on economic reforms in electricity, water, telecommunication and logistics through Operation Vulindlela, we are embarking on a process of reform to improve the effectiveness of our fight against crime,” said Ramaphosa.

“We will use our competitiveness in call centre operations to support the proper functioning of the 10111 help line, partnering with the private sector.

This is to ensure that when people call the police, their calls are answered and their emergencies are attended to.”

ALSO READ: WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers Sona 2023 speech

Fear

Ramaphosa said violent crime took a heavy toll on every South African. “Communities across our country live in fear for the safety of their families. This situation cannot continue,” he said.

In recent times, the government has embarked on efforts to strengthen the SA Police Service and improve the capacity of the National Prosecuting Authority.

12 000 new personnel

“Last year, we undertook to recruit 12 000 new police personnel. Since then, more than 10 000 new recruits graduated from police academies and a further 10 000 will be recruited and trained this year,” he said.

“The specialised police teams that are working on tackling crimes like kidnapping, extortion and illegal mining have had several breakthroughs, arresting dozens of suspects and achieving several convictions.”

READ MORE: Cele tells police not to smile or ‘romance’, but ‘go hard’ on those who try to disrupt Sona