SA’s energy crisis: ‘Worst is behind us’, says Ramaphosa about load shedding at Sona

Sona 2024: While confident about the progress made, the president acknowledged ongoing concerns regarding power outages and the country's energy crisis.

President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined the government’s plans to address the country’s energy crisis in his Sona on Thursday. Image: iStock

Despite rolling blackouts continuing to plague South Africans, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared at his State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the Cape Town City Hall, on Thursday evening, that the worst of the energy crisis was behind us.

He said that this was as a result of the efforts around the restructuring of the electricity sector.

Ramaphosa outlines plans to address energy challenges

The president also went on to outline the government’s plans to tackle South Africa’s persistent energy challenges.

While expressing confidence in the progress made, the president acknowledged ongoing concerns regarding power outages and the broader energy crisis affecting the country.

National Energy Crisis Committee and economic growth

Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of stabilising the energy supply and improving logistics systems to spur economic growth.

He highlighted efforts to end load shedding through the National Energy Crisis Committee and the implementation of measures to attract private investment in the energy sector.

“We set out a clear plan to end load shedding, which we have been implementing with a single-minded focus through the National Energy Crisis Committee.

“We have delivered on our commitments to bring substantial new power through private investment on to the grid, which is already helping to reduce load shedding,” he said.

The president pointed to the country’s achievements in renewable energy deployment, including the connection of more than 2 500 MW of solar and wind power to the grid.

He also noted regulatory reforms aimed at enabling private investment in electricity generation, with more than 120 new energy projects in development.

New transmission lines

To address infrastructure challenges, Ramaphosa announced plans to build over 14 000km of new transmission lines to accommodate renewable energy sources.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to facilitating private investment in transmission infrastructure through innovative models.

Eskom’s debt

He also mentioned the contribution government made to Eskom’s debt.

“Last year, we implemented a major debt relief package which will enable Eskom to make investments in maintenance and transmission infrastructure and ensure its sustainability going forward,” he said.

In addition to addressing immediate energy needs, the president spoke on the importance of a just energy transition to mitigate climate change and create new economic opportunities.

He mentioned plans to support industries such as renewable energy, green hydrogen, and electric vehicles, with a focus on job creation and sustainable development.