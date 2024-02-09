Mining Indaba slammed for exclusivity and neglecting community concerns

A civic body and a labour federation have slammed the mining investment conference for being “a club and a platform of capitalist mining magnates”, which has failed to be inclusive of all stakeholders – including communities residing in mining areas. The 30th annual high-profile Mining Indaba being held in Cape Town has been grappling with socioeconomic issues facing the mining industry – ranging from a fall in exports and load shedding to rail and ports crisis. Challenges in implementing the Mining Charter. While black ownership in SA mining has been reported to have risen from 2% in 2004 to 39%…

A civic body and a labour federation have slammed the mining investment conference for being “a club and a platform of capitalist mining magnates”, which has failed to be inclusive of all stakeholders – including communities residing in mining areas.

The 30th annual high-profile Mining Indaba being held in Cape Town has been grappling with socioeconomic issues facing the mining industry – ranging from a fall in exports and load shedding to rail and ports crisis.

Challenges in implementing the Mining Charter.

While black ownership in SA mining has been reported to have risen from 2% in 2004 to 39% in 2024, leading economist Miriam Altman – who has described mining as “an important employer, with many employees gaining from share ownership schemes and significant investment in local mining communities” – said there were challenges in the implementation of the Mining Charter.

“The ongoing challenges is that the Mining Charter commitments do not encourage cooperation – so mining companies in adjacent mining areas can sometimes bump up against each other – often not having the desired development impact,” said Altman.

The United Democratic Front SA (UDFSA) said it was “embarrassing” that communities on whose land the mining multinationals are extracting minerals – making billions in profits – are not participating in the event.

“The exclusion of local community representatives is not talking to their plight, social and economic needs,” said UDFSA interim national coordinator Jo Mboweni.

ALSO READ: SA skills shortage, a major spanner in the works for country’s mining projects

“The conference is not discussing the case of the Lily Mine victims or similar incidents. Resolving transformation policies must bind mining giants to the benefit of the communities, whose underground water is contaminated by chemicals.

Conference more focused on profits and B-BBEE

Mboweni said while all forms of investments must be welcomed, the conference is more focused on profits and B-BBEE, that excludes the communities, who are the legitimate owners of the land where wealth is being extracted.

“Local communities are key stakeholders – victims of the mining activities, with their health affected. They also endure high crime levels because of the presence of zama zamas in their areas – something not featuring in the conference agenda.”

He said the UDFSA was preparing to convene a communities and workers’ mining assembly, aimed at giving affected communities, local businesses and workers, an opportunity to draw their own charter – binding on the industry.

Indaba is a ‘club and platform of capitalist mining magnates’

Said SA Federation of Trade Unions spokesperson Trevor Shaku: “The Mining Indaba is a club and a platform of capitalist mining magnates to court one another and influence government to enact measures that guarantees them capital accumulation and profits.

“It is about getting government to incentivise capital and de-risk investments politically.

ALSO READ: Mining Indaba: SA’s new mining rights system must work within a year

“Obviously, this would inevitably lead to job creation as capital expenditure requires the procurement of labour power. This is not because they love creating jobs, but because no labour process can start without labourers.”

Not inclusive

The indaba, said Shaku, was not inclusive. “It is not concerned with looking after the interests of communities or workers.

“Its primary purpose is how to create conducive conditions for profit maximisation and capital accumulation, but getting state guarantees and protection.

“Mining companies do not adhere to environmental management plans, social labour plans and corporate social responsibilities in communities where they operate.

“The conference is not in sync with communities’ needs. This is why local communities feel left out. For many years now, they have begun organising an alternative mining indaba to process all the environmental degradations caused by mining – calling for a fight for accountability and justice.”