These are the roads that will be closed for the 2025 State of the Nation Address

Motorists are urged to plan their trips to avoid road closures.

The City of Cape Town has confirmed road closures and restrictions near the Cape Town City Hall as preparations for the annual State Of The Nation Address (Sona) continue.

The closures started on Monday, 3 February, and will carry on until Wednesday, 19 February, 2025.

A detailed list of all the roads affected has been made available by the city for the public. This is to help road users to be more alert and know which roads to avoid or use earlier than usual.

Some of the major disruptions include:

Tuesday, 4 February – Wednesday, 5 February

Darling Street between Buitekant and Tenant Street and between Plein Street and Buitekant Street: Between 3pm to 11.59pm

Between 3pm to 11.59pm Buitekant Street between Roeland and Darling Street: Between 3pm to 11.59pm

Sir Lowry Road between Tenant and Darling Street: Between 3pm to 11.59pm

Thursday, 6 February

Plein Street between Roeland Street and Barrack Street: Between 12am to 11.45pm

Darling Street between between Plein Street and Buitenkant Street: Between 4am to 11.59pm

Commercial Street between Nieumeester Parking and Plein: Between 4am to 11.45pm

Commercial Street between Plein and Buitekant Street becomes bi-directional – Between 4am to 11.45pm

Roeland Street between Buitekant and Brandweer Street: Between 5.45pm to 7.30pm

Buitekant Street between Roeland and Darling Street: Between 5.45pm to 7.30pm

Darling Street between Buitekant and Tenant Street: Between 5.45pm to 7.30pm

M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal drive): Between 5.45pm to 7.30pm

Anzio Road, observatory from Main Road (M4): Between 5.45pm to 7.30pm

N2 Settlers Way City- bound carriageway from Main Road (M4) to the city centre: Between 5.45pm to 7.30pm

Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3): Between 5.45pm to 7.30pm

Klipper Road to Newlands Avenue: Between 5.45pm to 7.30pm

Princess Anne Avenue: Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue: Between 5.45pm to 7.30pm

Between 5.45pm to 7.30pm Newlands Avenue – Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue: Between 5.45pm to 7.30pm

Dean Street westbound to Newlands Avenue: Between 5.45pm to 7.30pm

Friday, 7 February to Wednesday, 19 February

Darling Street between Plein Street and Buitenkant Street: Between 9am to 11.45pm

Corporation Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street: Between 9am to 11.45pm

Longmarket Street between Plein street and Buitekant Street: Between 9am to 11.45pm

Parade Street between Caledon Street and Darling Street: Between 9am to 11.45pm

Plein Street between Roeland Street and Barrack Street: Between 9am to 11.45pm

Commercial Street between Nieumeester Parking and Plein: Between 9am to 11.45pm

This is to help road users to be more alert and know which roads to avoid or use earlier than usual.

“Road closures before, during and after the event will affect the normal flow in and around the city bowl, as well as the available parking space,” the City said.

ALSO READ: Sona 2025: Ramaphosa, tell us how you will win war on crime and corruption

Tips for those affected by road closure

Road users are urged to plan their trips accordingly by consulting various online navigation tools to find the best routes to their destinations.

Additionally, they should limit non-essential travel in the CBD and be patient as traffic volumes will increase.

Additional reporting by Oratile Mashilo